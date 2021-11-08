Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven rail crash: final report delayed until 2022

By Lauren Taylor
November 8, 2021, 8:50 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 11:51 am
The scene of the Stonehaven rail crash in August 2020.

A final report into the Stonehaven rail crash last year that killed three people will not be ready until 2022.

In August 2020 a landslip caused a ScotRail train to leave the tracks at Carmont, just south of the Aberdeenshire town.

An interim report, published by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) in April 2021 said a signaller was not aware of any obstruction on the line.

It also found that part of a key drainage system close to the scene was not inspected for eight years.

According to BBC Scotland, the final report, which had been expected this autumn, will not be published until January.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died when the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street train derailed last year.

The train had turned back to Stonehaven due to another landslip that had been signalled by a train driver travelling north from Montrose. Rainwater had overwhelmed a drain at the side of the track at Carmont and washed gravel onto the line.

The interim report found that the train was travelling at 72.8mph, the normal range for the line, which the driver was told was safe to do.

The report from RAIB is thought to be in its last stages.

