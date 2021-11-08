All you need to know ahead of crunch council meeting on new Dons stadium and Union Street’s future

This week, an Aberdeen council meeting could pave the way for major developments designed to spectacularly reverse the city’s fortunes.

They include banning traffic from a section of Union Street to lure more shoppers into the city centre, and the possible relocation of Aberdeen FC to a stadium at the beach.

Locals have never been short of an opinion or two when it comes to the local authority’s handling of the Granite Mile and its much-vaunted city centre masterplan…

And here’s a handy all-you-need-to-know guide to the monumental meeting on Friday.

How much of Union Street could be pedestrianised following this Aberdeen council meeting?

The stretch from Market Street to Bridge Street could be sealed off to cars and buses.

It’s the same section that has been closed for more than a year now, a measure first brought in to help with physical distancing.

Cyclists would still be allowed, however. And service vehicles would be permitted during limited hours.

What is the council going to do for those of us who rely on the bus to get into town?

If the move is approved this week, changes may then be brought about to give buses, taxis and private hires and bikes priority on Market Street, Bridge Street and Guild Street.

Will anywhere else be pedestrianised?

Schoolhill and the Upperkirkgate could receive similar treatment as part of the vision to make the city centre less polluted and more visitor friendly.

Will the Aberdeen council meeting cover George Street?

The departure of John Lewis was a devastating development for the hard-hit city centre earlier this year, and the blow was especially bitter for George Street.

There were soon calls for the area to be included in the city centre masterplan, and on Friday councillors could set regeneration plans in motion.

Councillor Marie Boulton told us: “An engagement exercise will be conducted to see ideas people have for the future of this centre area.”

What on earth is that big triangular pier at the beach all about?

Believe it or not, it’s an idea that dates back to 1852.

Planners at that point suggested the structure extending out into the sea, and their modern-day counterparts have opted to revive it.

It was originally part of a design option based on the historic tram lines that remain near Queen’s Links, and all part of the beach masterplan…

What does this beach masterplan involve?

It’s an aim to make the most of Aberdeen’s seaside, transforming it into a visitor attraction and a place for locals to take pride in.

The plan’s remit will cover the area from the Castlegate to the beach.

What’s wrong with the beach as it is?

Council documents say it is “characterless, uninspiring and dated”.

What is being proposed for it then?

The image below gives some insight into how the local authority wants to create “a transformational and vibrant new beachfront destination”.

Between a series of paths, space will be created for play areas, an outdoor “amphitheatre” and water features down by the shore.

Dunes would be reshaped to protect the development from Aberdeen’s notorious wind.

The Beach Ballroom would also be given some TLC to return it to its former glory.

Most importantly of all though, is a new Dons stadium just a stone’s throw away from the side’s historic Pittodrie home.

So is Aberdeen FC on board with all this?

The club has been cautious so far, but recently offered the clearest indication yet that they’d be up for remaining in the city.

An impressed Dave Cormack said the eye-catching concept images unveiled on Friday represented the type of “forward thinking” the city needs.

The Dons chairman said: “The scale of the vision and the pace at which it’s being taken forward signal the council’s real ambition for our city, which the club shares.

“The revitalisation of the beachfront, with a new stadium as a stunning focal point would, we believe, provide a compelling destination attracting locals and visitors.”

What about the Dons’ Kingsford stadium? Isn’t that a done deal?

Aberdeen FC was granted planning permission to create the new £50m 20,000-seater stadium in 2018.

The Cormack Park training facility was the first part of the scheme, and opened in late 2019.

But in the midst of the pandemic, the plans for the stadium were put on hiatus.

And earlier this year we revealed the council and club executives held “productive” talks over the possibility of relocating to the beachfront.

When will this begin?

If the committee votes to proceed at this week’s Aberdeen council meeting, some work at the beach would start immediately.

This would include resurfacing footways, replacing unsafe steps and corroded railings, installing new bins and improving accessibility.

Meanwhile, full business cases on road changes throughout the city centre could be together by the end of next year.

How much will all this cost?

It comes in at £150 million, with the BHS revamp accounting for about half of that sum.

Isn’t the council always going on about having no money? How can they afford all this?

In March, the local authority confirmed it would require some borrowing – but insisted they were in “a good position to do it”.

Since then, the UK Government committed £20m of “levelling up” cash to the council for the BHS revamp.

Aberdeen FC has not ruled out providing part of the funding for the new ground.

Finance convener Ryan Houghton says it will all be worth it.

Last week, he told us: “These plans are a hugely ambitious statement of intent for Aberdeen.

“The proposals will breathe new life into our city centre, boost job creation and promote a wealth of opportunities to allow businesses and traders to thrive.”

Councillors will consider the plans at a meeting of the city growth committee on Friday.