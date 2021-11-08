Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Classic Christmas films lined up for drive-in cinema in Aberdeen and Inverness

By Scott Begbie
November 8, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:05 pm
Elf is one of the Christmas films being shown at a drive-in in Aberdeen and Inverness.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Scotland’s biggest outdoor movie screen heads for Aberdeen and Inverness for a drive-in cinema showing classic festive films from Love Actually to Home Alone.

The Drive-In Cinema UK will be set up at Pittodrie Stadium from November 25 to 27, as part of a UK-wide tour. It will then go on to the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness from November 28 to 29.

Over the two dates in Inverness, four films will be screened – Elf, Love Actually, Home Alone and The Grinch. The same films will be shown in Aberdeen, plus The Holiday and The Polar Express.

Get in the Christmas spirit with Love Actually.

As well as the massive screen, the event will include street food and additional entertainment, including interactive quizzes and live comedy to complement the festive feel for visitors.

Truly magical movie experience

Callum Campbell, founder of Drive-In Cinema, said, “We are so excited to be returning our supersized screen to Aberdeen and Inverness.

“The Drive-In Cinema is a truly magical movie experience and a brilliant event for all the family – the perfect combination of nostalgia, novelty and entertainment.”

The screen is eight metres high and 12 metres wide, making it Scotland’s largest drive-in screen and will also call in at Glasgow and Edinburgh as it tours the UK, from the north of Scotland to the south-east of England.

Home Alone is a seasonal classic.

The Drive-In Cinema concept was started by Callum in 2020 as a response to pandemic restrictions.

How to get tickets for the Drive-In Cinema

He said: “We have found that the events are still proving popular as everything has eased in 2021. We think it’s a great family or couples tradition to get out and see your favourite Christmas film every year in the comfort of your own car.”

To find out more about The Drive-In Cinema or to purchase tickets, visit the official event Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TheDriveInCinemaUK

