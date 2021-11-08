Aberdeenshire road remains closed following disruption caused by high speed winds over weekend

Gale-force winds battered the north-east over the weekend, leaving some Aberdeenshire roads closed overnight.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for “very strong winds” and advised that travel disruption would be likely.

Gusts of winds reached up to 70mph in some areas, even hitting 80mph in more exposed spots.

On Sunday, police imposed a road closure on the A981 Fraserburgh to New Deer road between Memsie and Strichen. Trees had buckled due to the high-speed winds, leaving the road obstructed.

The road remained closed into Monday afternoon, with an Aberdeenshire Council spokesman explaining that it was too windy for workers to safely remove the trees.

The road reopened at around 3pm on Monday.

Lorry blown over in Peterhead

A curtain-sided lorry parked within the Dales Industrial Estate toppled over onto its side, blocking one of several access roads to the estate.

Officers closed the road while recovery for the vehicle was arranged.

The council spokesman explained that the road remains closed as the vehicle has still to be uplifted, however, this is also expected to be completed late afternoon.