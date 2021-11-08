Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire road remains closed following disruption caused by high speed winds over weekend

By Lauren Taylor
November 8, 2021, 12:23 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 4:07 pm
The A981 south bound at Memsie closed due to trees blocking the road. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Gale-force winds battered the north-east over the weekend, leaving some Aberdeenshire roads closed overnight.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for “very strong winds” and advised that travel disruption would be likely.

Gusts of winds reached up to 70mph in some areas, even hitting 80mph in more exposed spots.

On Sunday, police imposed a road closure on the A981 Fraserburgh to New Deer road between Memsie and Strichen. Trees had buckled due to the high-speed winds, leaving the road obstructed.

Trees blocking the A981. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT MEDIA.

The road remained closed into Monday afternoon, with an Aberdeenshire Council spokesman explaining that it was too windy for workers to safely remove the trees.

A tree fell down onto a car on the A981 during the high-speed winds. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT MEDIA.

The road reopened at around 3pm on Monday.

Lorry blown over in Peterhead

A curtain-sided lorry parked within the Dales Industrial Estate toppled over onto its side, blocking one of several access roads to the estate.

Road still closed at Dales Industrial estate, Peterhead, due to a trailer being blown over. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT MEDIA.

Officers closed the road while recovery for the vehicle was arranged.

The council spokesman explained that the road remains closed as the vehicle has still to be uplifted, however, this is also expected to be completed late afternoon.

