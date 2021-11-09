Have your say: What do you think about the council’s plans to reinvent Aberdeen city centre?

Last week Aberdeen City Council published its vision for the projects it believes could turn the north-east’s fortunes around.

On Friday the local authority’s city growth and resources committee will vote on the proposals, which include the permanent pedestrianisation of part of Union Street and the future of George Street.

Committee members will also vote on whether to go ahead with the regeneration of the beach, which would include a refurbishment of the Beach Ballroom, a move away from a focus on car travel and a new stadium for Aberdeen FC.

Now we want to know what you think of the proposals? Have your say in our poll below this article.

Union Street

The central section of Union Street – between Market Street and Bridge Street – will be closed off to vehicles permanently if councillors vote in favour.

All users except pedestrians and cyclists are already barred from the section as part of measures introduced last year to allow social distancing.

However, despite opposition from some quarters including bus operators, it could be turned into a permanent feature.

Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate could also be made pedestrian-only, while Market Street, Birdge Street and Guild Street may be altered to give buses, taxis, cyclists and pedestrians priority.

Beachfront

One of the most hotly-debated aspects of the regeneration plans are the proposals for the beach.

Council officials say the seafront is “characterless, uninspiring and dated” in its current form. They want to transform it into a visitor attraction once again.

The Beach Ballroom would be revamped, a series of paths would take the place of existing roads to encourage active travel and dunes would be shaped to protect the city from the wind.

A key part of the plan is a new stadium for Aberdeen FC, just yards from the club’s historic Pittodrie home and including new, upgraded community leisure facilities.

Market

Aberdeen Market closed to make way for an office development – but those plans fell by the wayside and the council has now submitted a planning application for a stunning new complex on the site.

Deals have already been completed to purchase the market building itself and the former BHS site.

The project has already been handed a £20 million boost through funding from Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s latest budget.

George Street

Troubled George Street was dealt another blow earlier this year when it was announced John Lewis would not be reopening.

Previously left out of the city centre masterplan, it was subsequently included following calls from local councillors.

It had been suggested any consultation on the future of the area may be put on hold until the future of the John Lewis building was known – but now it looks as though councillors will press ahead despite uncertainty.

Union Terrace Gardens

The much-loved park has been closed since 2019 for a major refurbishment, costing £28 million.

As it nears completion, exclusive new aerial images have revealed how the project is coming together.

Council officials hope the revitalised park will encourage more people to spend time in the city centre.

Now have your say