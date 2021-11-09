Appeal for missing Aberdeen 14-year-old last seen 48 hours ago

An appeal has been launched for a 14-year-old who was last seen in Aberdeen two days ago.

Laura Walker, also known as Guyan, was last sighted in the Marchburn area of the city at 5pm on Sunday, and is known to frequent Northfield and Mastrick.

She is 4ft 11ins, with a slim build and blonde/brown hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black leggings, and white Nike trainers with a green swoosh logo.

Anyone with information that could assist pofficers is asked to call 101 or use the ‘Contact Us’ section on the Police Scotland website, using the reference PS-20211107-3048.