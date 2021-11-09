Family of missing fisherman Joe Masson announce memorial service to be held

A memorial service will be held this week for a Fraserburgh fisherman lost at sea.

Joe Masson was last seen leaving Cairnbulg Harbour on his creel boat, at about 1pm on October 16.

His blue boat, the Goodway FR23, was later found upturned.

But despite a huge air, land and sea search involving the coastguard, lifeboat crews and police, the 73-year-old has not been found.

An investigation has been launched by the Marine Accident Investigations Branch (MAIB).

The tragedy shocked the “close-knit” community, where Mr Masson was described as a “well-known” fisherman.

Service to remember loving family man

Now his family has announced a memorial will be held in Fraserburgh on Friday.

Mr Masson, was married to the late Kathleen, was described by his family as a “loving dad” and “proud granda”, as well as a “good friend to many”.

The service will be held at the town’s Alexander Buchan and Son Funeral Directors on Denmark Street at 11am.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made at the chapel door for Fraserburgh RNLI.

Mr Masson’s family has asked those that attend to either call 01346 518245 to register their name and contact details to comply with test and protect, or to be prepared to scan the QR code at the chapel door.