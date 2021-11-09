Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family of missing fisherman Joe Masson announce memorial service to be held

By Ross Hempseed
November 9, 2021, 7:14 pm
A memorial service will be held for Joe Masson on Friday, November 12

A memorial service will be held this week for a Fraserburgh fisherman lost at sea.

Joe Masson was last seen leaving Cairnbulg Harbour on his creel boat, at about 1pm on October 16.

His blue boat, the Goodway FR23, was later found upturned.

But despite a huge air, land and sea search involving the coastguard, lifeboat crews and police, the 73-year-old has not been found.

An investigation has been launched by the Marine Accident Investigations Branch (MAIB).

The tragedy shocked the “close-knit” community, where Mr Masson was described as a “well-known” fisherman.

Service to remember loving family man

Now his family has announced a memorial will be held in Fraserburgh on Friday.

Mr Masson, was married to the late Kathleen, was described by his family as a “loving dad” and “proud granda”, as well as a “good friend to many”.

The service will be held at the town’s Alexander Buchan and Son Funeral Directors on Denmark Street at 11am.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made at the chapel door for Fraserburgh RNLI.

Mr Masson’s family has asked those that attend to either call 01346 518245 to register their name and contact details to comply with test and protect, or to be prepared to scan the QR code at the chapel door.

