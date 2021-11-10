Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Muslim group takes on rooms above new Co-op at old Aberdeen fire control room

By Ben Hendry
November 10, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 10, 2021, 2:10 pm
Aqeel Ajazi is leading the plans at the old fire control room on Mounthooly Way.

A Muslim group has taken over a former fire service control building – but can’t use it for religious activities because a Co-op is moving in downstairs.

The site at the corner of Mounthooly Way is in the midst of a £2.5 million overhaul, with the grocery shop poised to take on the ground floor.

The two upper floors were originally to be converted into six one and two-bedroom apartments.

But there has been a change of plan.

Aberdeen-based charity the Alhikmah Foundation, which runs the Masjid Alhikmah mosque on Nelson Street, has snapped up the space.

They will use it for a range of community activities.

New signs have been put up in recent weeks.

Why can’t the building be used for religious purposes?

The organisation’s Aqeel Ajazi explained that the Quran is against places of worship sharing the same building as commercial ventures such as a Co-op.

The edict stems from the story of Jesus driving the traders from the temple in Jerusalem.

Aqeel said: “That made its way into the Quran, and for Muslims we can’t use anything that is dedicated as a place of worship for any mercantile activities.

“So we want to have this as an open space, an extension close by to the mosque that we can utilise for activities.

“For example, we had successful Covid vaccinations at Nelson Street and these are the sort of activities we would want to set up now we have this extra space.

“As well as helping us to keep the sanctity of a place of worship, it helps us to have a space for the community.”

The large building will offer plenty of room for activities.

What will Mounthooly Way building be used for?

During a presentation at a recent meeting of Old Aberdeen Community Council, Aqeel outlined some ideas for the new space.

But he was keen to stress that the plans are in their very early stages, with no formal approach yet made to Aberdeen City Council about it.

Some suggestions are that it could be used to administer Covid vaccine booster shots, as a space for yoga classes, for mum and toddler groups, or even political hustings.

The upper floors could also host immigration and passport surgeries, holiday clubs, counselling sessions or events such as wakes or parties to celebrate births.

The nearby mosque on Nelson Street was the start of the foundation breathing new life into the area.

‘A great idea’

Aqeel added: “We started in 2013 and, as we are moving on, our needs are changing.

“We need more room.

“This opportunity came about in walking distance from Nelson Street, and we thought it would be a great idea.”

A new staircase will be added to the side of the building so there are separate entrance and exit points.

Last week, the council paved the way for the development plans to proceed.

The planning development committee endorsed moves to build a new staircase on the side of the building so there can be a separate entrance and exit.

For years, the charity’s main ambition was to create the mosque on Nelson Street – an aim realised in 2018.

Since then, the Alhikmah Foundation has transformed waste ground near the mosque into football pitches.

Farooq Durrani, director of 5ives Football Centre, and Aqeel Ajazi and enjoying the new facilities on offer.

The 5ives Football Centre features a world-class AstroTurf, on-site changing and showering facilities, LED floodlighting and 35 car parking spaces.

Dozens of jobs in the pipeline at Mounthooly Way site

The Mounthooly Way offices became vacant after a decision to close the fire service’s north-east control room in 2016.

Developer West Coast Estates lodged plans to transform the site in 2019.

The firm confirmed in August that the Co-op would be moving in, creating 30 full and part-time jobs.

