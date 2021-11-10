Muslim group takes on rooms above new Co-op at old Aberdeen fire control room

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Muslim group has taken over a former fire service control building – but can’t use it for religious activities because a Co-op is moving in downstairs.

The site at the corner of Mounthooly Way is in the midst of a £2.5 million overhaul, with the grocery shop poised to take on the ground floor.

The two upper floors were originally to be converted into six one and two-bedroom apartments.

But there has been a change of plan.

Aberdeen-based charity the Alhikmah Foundation, which runs the Masjid Alhikmah mosque on Nelson Street, has snapped up the space.

They will use it for a range of community activities.

Why can’t the building be used for religious purposes?

The organisation’s Aqeel Ajazi explained that the Quran is against places of worship sharing the same building as commercial ventures such as a Co-op.

The edict stems from the story of Jesus driving the traders from the temple in Jerusalem.

Aqeel said: “That made its way into the Quran, and for Muslims we can’t use anything that is dedicated as a place of worship for any mercantile activities.

“So we want to have this as an open space, an extension close by to the mosque that we can utilise for activities.

“For example, we had successful Covid vaccinations at Nelson Street and these are the sort of activities we would want to set up now we have this extra space.

“As well as helping us to keep the sanctity of a place of worship, it helps us to have a space for the community.”

What will Mounthooly Way building be used for?

During a presentation at a recent meeting of Old Aberdeen Community Council, Aqeel outlined some ideas for the new space.

But he was keen to stress that the plans are in their very early stages, with no formal approach yet made to Aberdeen City Council about it.

Some suggestions are that it could be used to administer Covid vaccine booster shots, as a space for yoga classes, for mum and toddler groups, or even political hustings.

The upper floors could also host immigration and passport surgeries, holiday clubs, counselling sessions or events such as wakes or parties to celebrate births.

‘A great idea’

Aqeel added: “We started in 2013 and, as we are moving on, our needs are changing.

“We need more room.

“This opportunity came about in walking distance from Nelson Street, and we thought it would be a great idea.”

Last week, the council paved the way for the development plans to proceed.

The planning development committee endorsed moves to build a new staircase on the side of the building so there can be a separate entrance and exit.

For years, the charity’s main ambition was to create the mosque on Nelson Street – an aim realised in 2018.

Since then, the Alhikmah Foundation has transformed waste ground near the mosque into football pitches.

The 5ives Football Centre features a world-class AstroTurf, on-site changing and showering facilities, LED floodlighting and 35 car parking spaces.

Dozens of jobs in the pipeline at Mounthooly Way site

The Mounthooly Way offices became vacant after a decision to close the fire service’s north-east control room in 2016.

Developer West Coast Estates lodged plans to transform the site in 2019.

The firm confirmed in August that the Co-op would be moving in, creating 30 full and part-time jobs.