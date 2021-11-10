Aberdeenshire Council makes preparations for the cold winter months ahead

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeenshire Council has begun preparations to keep the region moving over the coming winter months.

The local authority received praise in the early part of 2021 for its decisive and efficient response to heavy snowfall that blanketed the region.

Currently, the council has a fleet of 55 gritters that will help stop many of the roads in the region – that are prone to icing – from becoming hazardous to drivers.

More than 300 members of the roads and landscape team will also be working round-the-clock.

Salt stocks in depots across Aberdeenshire are at full capacity – with around 45,000 tonnes used for the roads – and are readily accessible for vehicles to move quickly if there is sudden changes in weather.

Aberdeenshire is ready for the winter ahead

In more rural areas of Aberdeenshire, the council has contracts with over 120 farmers to help clear minor access roads.

Around 1,750 grit bins are located across Aberdeenshire to help residents with gritting their driveways.

Philip McKay, head of roads and infrastructure services, said: “With winter conditions approaching, preparations by our maintenance support teams are kicking into top gear.

“Our winter maintenance operational teams, farmers, contractors and snow wardens are also readying themselves for the winter season ahead.

“With the ongoing shortage of HGV drivers and the effects of the pandemic, the supply chain has been stretched throughout Scotland, however, we have prepared our rotas in a similar fashion to previous years, and at present, we don’t envisage any shortages.

“We have been busy in recent weeks restocking all depots with salt and sand, with all plant and equipment undergoing rigorous inspections in readiness for the months ahead.”

