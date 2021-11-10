Aberdeen’s Remembrance Sunday event returns to War Memorial

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets of Aberdeen this weekend for Remembrance Sunday.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed their annual events will return to the traditional format on Sunday, including a procession of military personnel and wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial on Schoolhill.

Last year, the event was significantly “scaled down” due to the pandemic, with the public urged to stay home.

Aberdeen’s Remembrance Sunday event will return to the traditional format this year, of military parade, civic procession and wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial, Schoolhill on 14 November. https://t.co/L734Qw9VYj pic.twitter.com/DJIxbmSV0J — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) November 10, 2021

To ensure as many people as possible can make a memorial event in Aberdeen, local taxi firm announced earlier this week it would be offering free rides to any veterans keen to attend any service in the city.

Stagecoach is also offering military and ex-military personnel across the UK free travel on both November 11 and November 14.

The announcement comes as the nation celebrates the 100th anniversary of the poppy, which has become a national symbol of remembrance.

‘Marking the sacrifice made by so many’

Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “Aberdeen has a proud history of support for our Armed Forces and the Act of Remembrance allows us to mark the sacrifices made by so many during times of conflict and to remember those who have been injured physically and mentally by conflict.

“I appreciate that many individuals and organisations were disappointed that they couldn’t attend last year’s Remembrance event due to Covid restrictions, and I very much hope we can all come together on Sunday in an Act of Remembrance.”

Personnel will gather on Belmont street before making their way to the memorial for around 10.40am.

Rev Scott Rennie will lead a service of remembrance at 10.50am.

Members of the public attending this year’s service are being urged to remain behind the safety barriers, which will be erected around the memorial for the duration of the event.

Stewards will also be in attendance on the day to ensure that pedestrian corridors are maintained for those passing by.

Ellon rector thanks community for poppy plea response

Meanwhile, youngsters from Ellon Academy have also been hard at work to pay tribute to the fallen.

The school is marking Armistice Day by creating of a poppy waterfall display.

Last month, the school appealed to the community to make knitted poppies to help bring their vision to life and they have been delighted with the response.

Principal teacher Karin Leslie posted videos and tutorials on how to make poppies on the school’s Facebook account – from quite complicated knitting and crocheting to using red cupcake holders with tie fasteners.

Following an outpouring of support, the finished masterpiece has been put on public display in the school’s Sunken Social area.

S6 pupils have also created a picture of a poppy comprising of red handprints on a black background, which will be displayed alongside the poppies.

Rector Pauline Buchan said: “We’ve been inundated.

“We’ve got some amazing creations.

“I am so grateful to the local community in Ellon for their overwhelming response for our plea for poppies. It has been so heartening for me and the senior leadership team to see the generosity and support shown by the community and their willingness to acknowledge those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy our freedom today.”

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising and learning at Poppyscotland said: “On behalf of Poppyscotland I want to send sincere thanks to Ellon Academy—the display looks wonderful.”