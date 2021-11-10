Find out what The Press and Journal and Evening Express website merger means for you

The Press and Journal and Evening Express websites have now merged to give readers all the best latest news, features and sport stories from across the north and north-east.

Julia Bryce spoke to the editors of The Press and Journal and Evening Express to find out what the changes mean for our readers.

Readers will still be able to get our fantastic content in our print editions of both The Press and Journal and Evening Express – but will now have access to a single, bigger, better website.