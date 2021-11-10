Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen-based projects to benefit from new funding

By Ross Hempseed
November 10, 2021, 5:33 pm Updated: November 10, 2021, 10:05 pm
An aerial view of the ongoing Union Terrace Gardens project in the centre of Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr.

More than £500,000 has been allocated to projects in Aberdeen through the Place-based Investment Fund (PBIF).

Councillors agreed today that the cash would be invested in community and cultural assets that draw people to the Granite City.

The funds are part of the PBIF, a five-year investment programme from the government to local authorities to be used to address priority projects.

More than £275million has been invested in revitalisation, community wellbeing and infrastructure projects across Scotland.

Aberdeen City Council was awarded £975,000 for projects to be carried out over the next 12 months.

The Union Terrace Gardens project received £430,000 in August to create a unique space within the centre of Aberdeen.

However, the project has faced several setbacks due to Covid and is not due for completion until late 2022.

Of the remaining £545,000 recommendations were made on how best to use the funds. These included:

  • £44,014 to the Belmont Filmhouse for the Accessibility Programme of Works project.
  • £32,750 to Aberdeen Arts Centre for the Children’s Theatre project.
  • £164,680 to Aberdeen Performing Arts for the Repair, Rebuild, Revitalise project.
  • £40,000 to Aberdeen Inspired for the City Centre Parklets Phase Two project.

The place-based investment fund was created so that local authorities had the flexibility to fund projects that were most important to the community.

New funding will go towards helping support the residents of Aberdeen.

A look to next year and the committee agreed that £400,000 of the next round of PBIF funding will be allocated to the Inchgarth Community Centre Extension project.

The project aims to double the size of the community to make it more useful for more residents living in the area.

This financial year the Scottish Government is distributing over £38 million to councils to help the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Belmont Filmhouse is set to benefit from the more funding. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Ryan Houghton, convener for city growth and resources committee, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to support our local communities and help revitalise the city centre.

“There is significant funding already going into the redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens, which will be a massive improvement to the city centre and attract visitors and tourists to Aberdeen.

“Seeing part of this fund be awarded to projects such as Aberdeen Arts Centre and Aberdeen Inspired will bring huge benefits to the people of Aberdeen.

“We hope that with this allocation of funds we can continue to invest in our communities.”