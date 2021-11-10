Aberdeen-based projects to benefit from new funding

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than £500,000 has been allocated to projects in Aberdeen through the Place-based Investment Fund (PBIF).

Councillors agreed today that the cash would be invested in community and cultural assets that draw people to the Granite City.

The funds are part of the PBIF, a five-year investment programme from the government to local authorities to be used to address priority projects.

More than £275million has been invested in revitalisation, community wellbeing and infrastructure projects across Scotland.

Aberdeen City Council was awarded £975,000 for projects to be carried out over the next 12 months.

The Union Terrace Gardens project received £430,000 in August to create a unique space within the centre of Aberdeen.

However, the project has faced several setbacks due to Covid and is not due for completion until late 2022.

Of the remaining £545,000 recommendations were made on how best to use the funds. These included:

£44,014 to the Belmont Filmhouse for the Accessibility Programme of Works project.

£32,750 to Aberdeen Arts Centre for the Children’s Theatre project.

£164,680 to Aberdeen Performing Arts for the Repair, Rebuild, Revitalise project.

£40,000 to Aberdeen Inspired for the City Centre Parklets Phase Two project.

The place-based investment fund was created so that local authorities had the flexibility to fund projects that were most important to the community.

New funding will go towards helping support the residents of Aberdeen.

A look to next year and the committee agreed that £400,000 of the next round of PBIF funding will be allocated to the Inchgarth Community Centre Extension project.

The project aims to double the size of the community to make it more useful for more residents living in the area.

This financial year the Scottish Government is distributing over £38 million to councils to help the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryan Houghton, convener for city growth and resources committee, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to support our local communities and help revitalise the city centre.

“There is significant funding already going into the redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens, which will be a massive improvement to the city centre and attract visitors and tourists to Aberdeen.

“Seeing part of this fund be awarded to projects such as Aberdeen Arts Centre and Aberdeen Inspired will bring huge benefits to the people of Aberdeen.

“We hope that with this allocation of funds we can continue to invest in our communities.”