Police appeal to help trace owner of lost dog found in Aberdeen By Michelle Henderson November 10, 2021, 10:07 pm The black lab cross was found this afternoon close to Farquhar Road, Torry. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in Aberdeen area appealing for the public’s help in reuniting a lost dog with its owner. The black Labrador cross was found wandering close to Farquhar Road in the Torry area of the city this afternoon. He is now being cared for by officers based at Marischal College in the city centre as they search for the dogs owner continues. Found Dog now assisting public office staff at Marischal College, Aberdeen after being handed in.Black lab cross found… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 Anyone who knows who he belongs to is asked to call police on 101. More from the Press and Journal Missing Highland youngsters found safe and well Dog owners told to ‘act responsibly’ after reports of livestock worrying over last week Police call on the public to help trace missing 14-year-old in Inverness ‘She excelled in absolutely everything’: Tributes pour in for Aberdeen stalwart Angela Joss