Police appeal to help trace owner of lost dog found in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen area appealing for the public’s help in reuniting a lost dog with its owner.

The black Labrador cross was found wandering close to Farquhar Road in the Torry area of the city this afternoon.

He is now being cared for by officers based at Marischal College in the city centre as they search for the dogs owner continues.

Found Dog now assisting public office staff at Marischal College, Aberdeen after being handed in.Black lab cross found… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Anyone who knows who he belongs to is asked to call police on 101.