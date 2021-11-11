Fire crews called to Fraserburgh following reports of “unstable” roofing

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fraserburgh street was closed off amid safety concerns at a building with an unstable roof.

Fire crews were in attendance at Kirk Brae near the Old Parish Church.

A fire spokeswomen confirmed that they were called at around 1.45pm to assist with “unstable roofing” on a building.

The road was closed for public safety while the materials were removed and re-opened at 3.30pm.

Police were made aware of the situation which was also being dealt with by the local authority.