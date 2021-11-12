Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tributes pour in for former Aberdeen councillor and golfing stalwart Jim Hunter

By Daniel Boal
November 12, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
Jim Hunter

Tributes have been paid to a former councillor and prominent north-east golfer.

Jim Hunter represented Aberdeen’s George Street and Harbour area for five years, and has been described as a man who “got things done”.

He was also the president for Scottish golf’s north-east district and president of Ballater Golf Club, and spent hours upon hours not only playing the game but promoting it across the region.

But daughter Jamie said she knew the 74-year-old’s “favourite job” was being her dad, describing him as a devoted family man.

The former Labour councillor died yesterday after being in and out of hospital this year following a series of falls and rehab stints. He had to relearn how to walk after breaking his ankle, but fell again a couple of months ago and contracted sepsis.

‘He worked really hard for his constituency’

Building a reputation as a man with a vision and the will to see it through, many colleagues and friends described Mr Hunter a “man who didn’t suffer fools” and someone “who knew how to deal with people.”

However, his wife Liz and daughter saw a different side to him.

“He spent most of his life on the golf course,” Miss Hunter said. “That is what he really enjoyed.

“He was a really great dad, and I think that was his favourite job. He really loved me.

“He also worked really hard for his constituency.

“He never shied away from controversy and was never afraid to speak his mind, but I guess that made him, him.

“He never changed and was very stubborn but in a good way – the only people able to boss him around were mum and me.”

Mr Hunter represented Labour for five years and was the group’s housing spokesman.

A plumber by trade, he stepped down in 2012 after being prosecuted for a string of health and safety failings – which he said had been the result of a “witch hunt”.

An ‘absolute stalwart for local sports’

Former colleague Lord Provost Barney Crockett described Mr Hunter as a “very popular and well-liked man.”

“He exuded friendliness and good humour and had no enemies anywhere on the council,” he said.

“He did great work for his community and was an absolute stalwart for local sports, especially his golf, which he did great things for.

“He was an all-round hardworking local councillor who got stuff done and was very well-liked.”

Deputy lord lieutenant and former Labour councillor Willie Young described him as an “outstanding” representative, adding: “He was an absolute character, he will be sorely missed.”

Scottish Golf president Dave Fleming praised Mr Hunter for getting many youngsters in to the sport.

“Before I was the president of Scottish Golf I was the president of the north-east district, taking it on after Jim.

“He had his own way of doing things and volunteered a lot of his time to help promote the sport across the north-east.”

 

