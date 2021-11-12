Tributes pour in for former Aberdeen councillor and golfing stalwart Jim Hunter

Tributes have been paid to a former councillor and prominent north-east golfer.

Jim Hunter represented Aberdeen’s George Street and Harbour area for five years, and has been described as a man who “got things done”.

He was also the president for Scottish golf’s north-east district and president of Ballater Golf Club, and spent hours upon hours not only playing the game but promoting it across the region.

But daughter Jamie said she knew the 74-year-old’s “favourite job” was being her dad, describing him as a devoted family man.

The former Labour councillor died yesterday after being in and out of hospital this year following a series of falls and rehab stints. He had to relearn how to walk after breaking his ankle, but fell again a couple of months ago and contracted sepsis.

‘He worked really hard for his constituency’

Building a reputation as a man with a vision and the will to see it through, many colleagues and friends described Mr Hunter a “man who didn’t suffer fools” and someone “who knew how to deal with people.”

However, his wife Liz and daughter saw a different side to him.

“He spent most of his life on the golf course,” Miss Hunter said. “That is what he really enjoyed.

“He was a really great dad, and I think that was his favourite job. He really loved me.

“He also worked really hard for his constituency.

“He never shied away from controversy and was never afraid to speak his mind, but I guess that made him, him.

“He never changed and was very stubborn but in a good way – the only people able to boss him around were mum and me.”

Mr Hunter represented Labour for five years and was the group’s housing spokesman.

A plumber by trade, he stepped down in 2012 after being prosecuted for a string of health and safety failings – which he said had been the result of a “witch hunt”.

An ‘absolute stalwart for local sports’

Former colleague Lord Provost Barney Crockett described Mr Hunter as a “very popular and well-liked man.”

“He exuded friendliness and good humour and had no enemies anywhere on the council,” he said.

“He did great work for his community and was an absolute stalwart for local sports, especially his golf, which he did great things for.

“He was an all-round hardworking local councillor who got stuff done and was very well-liked.”

Deputy lord lieutenant and former Labour councillor Willie Young described him as an “outstanding” representative, adding: “He was an absolute character, he will be sorely missed.”

Scottish Golf president Dave Fleming praised Mr Hunter for getting many youngsters in to the sport.

“Before I was the president of Scottish Golf I was the president of the north-east district, taking it on after Jim.

“He had his own way of doing things and volunteered a lot of his time to help promote the sport across the north-east.”