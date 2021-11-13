Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen council vehicles ‘held together with duct tape and chewing gum’

By Jamie Hall
November 13, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 13, 2021, 10:14 am
Councillors heard some vehicles are held together 'with duct tape and chewing gum',

Claims have been made some Aberdeen City Council vehicles look like they are held together “with duct tape and chewing gum” as the authority prepares to replace them.

The local authority is working to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles with electric or hydrogen alternatives as part of its plans to reduce emissions.

However, it has a policy of getting the maximum possible use out of the vans and buses in its existing fleet before getting rid of them.

Aberdeen City Council policy of ‘sweating’

According to officials, the policy of “sweating” vehicles has led to some of its fleet – particularly welfare buses, which are specifically designed for people with reduced mobility – falling into a state of disrepair.

John Weir, the council’s fleet manager, acknowledged the issue in response to questioning by SNP group leader Alex Nicoll and confirmed the worst-affected vehicles would be first in line to be replaced.

“We were fortunate to acquire funding for an electric welfare bus, which is looking quite promising,” Mr Weir said.

“Unfortunately some of the buses, we are starting to keep together with duct tape and chewing gum so they would be a priority in this procurement.”

Concerns over fuelling costs

At the same Aberdeen City Council meeting the SNP’s David Cameron also raised concerns the cost of fuelling electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles could be significantly higher than conventional fuel.

Councillors had already clashed at the same meeting about the authority’s commitment to meeting climate targets.

“The question is at the end of the day, fleet replacement decisions will be made on the basis of economy as well as saving the planet,” Mr Cameron said.

“I was very pleased to see an obvious commitment for EV infrastructure to support this and EV vehicles throughout the city.”

In response he council’s chief finance officer Jonathan Belford outlined the authority’s five-year rolling commitment to replacing vehicles and said any impact of costs would be “kept under review”.

