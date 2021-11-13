Aberdeen council vehicles ‘held together with duct tape and chewing gum’

Claims have been made some Aberdeen City Council vehicles look like they are held together “with duct tape and chewing gum” as the authority prepares to replace them.

The local authority is working to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles with electric or hydrogen alternatives as part of its plans to reduce emissions.

However, it has a policy of getting the maximum possible use out of the vans and buses in its existing fleet before getting rid of them.

Aberdeen City Council policy of ‘sweating’

According to officials, the policy of “sweating” vehicles has led to some of its fleet – particularly welfare buses, which are specifically designed for people with reduced mobility – falling into a state of disrepair.

John Weir, the council’s fleet manager, acknowledged the issue in response to questioning by SNP group leader Alex Nicoll and confirmed the worst-affected vehicles would be first in line to be replaced.

“We were fortunate to acquire funding for an electric welfare bus, which is looking quite promising,” Mr Weir said.

“Unfortunately some of the buses, we are starting to keep together with duct tape and chewing gum so they would be a priority in this procurement.”

Concerns over fuelling costs

At the same Aberdeen City Council meeting the SNP’s David Cameron also raised concerns the cost of fuelling electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles could be significantly higher than conventional fuel.

Councillors had already clashed at the same meeting about the authority’s commitment to meeting climate targets.

“The question is at the end of the day, fleet replacement decisions will be made on the basis of economy as well as saving the planet,” Mr Cameron said.

“I was very pleased to see an obvious commitment for EV infrastructure to support this and EV vehicles throughout the city.”

In response he council’s chief finance officer Jonathan Belford outlined the authority’s five-year rolling commitment to replacing vehicles and said any impact of costs would be “kept under review”.