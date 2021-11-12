Aberdeenshire MSP warns constituents about Covid text and email scam

An Aberdeenshire MSP is warning constituents to be alert to Covid passport scams currently being circulated via text and email.

Gillian Martin, who represents Aberdeenshire East, has been made aware of scammers pretending to be the NHS or the Scottish Government targeting people in her constituency.

She is now spreading awareness of the scam and is encouraging anyone who falls victim to report it to the police.

Those who receive the messages are told to expect a fine if they fail to apply for their Covid vaccine passport.

The police and the NHS are also aware of the scam texts and emails which ask people to provide their bank details.

Ms Martin said: “I’ve been made aware of a number of constituents who have been contacted by text messages and emails pretending to be from the NHS.

“Those contacted are told if they do not respond to the text message or email about their Covid pass that they will be fined for failing to do so.

“There is no fine attached to getting your Covid pass and I would encourage people to warn any friends or family who may be at risk from such a scam.

“The scammers will get in touch and ask for your bank details – please do not give them out. If you think you may have been victim to a scam contact your bank and the police to report it.”

Covid-related scams

A similar scam from individuals mimicking the NHS was highlighted by cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes in August.

The text message scam targeted people’s credit card details by asking for payment to create a Covid passport.

A link to a fake NHS website was sent out to phone users in which they would be asked to input their personal details.

While showing a vaccine status is required at specific events and venues in Scotland, they are available to everyone without any form of payment.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that scammers were targeting vulnerable people in the north-east with fake vaccine appointments.

NHS Grampian shared a warning on social media at the time reminding people that they will never be asked for banks details as there is no charge for the vaccine.