As a hush fell over the country, hundreds gathered in Aberdeen to pay their respects to the war dead.

People of all ages came together at Schoolhill for Remembrance Sunday, remembering all those who have fallen or been wounded in conflicts for their country.

Photographer Paul Glendell captured the moment for DCT Media.

Military personnel past and present gathered on Little Belmont Street before marching round to the War Memorial outside Cowdray Hall, Schoolhill.