Aberdeen hotel guests evacuated from rooms as crews tackle kitchen fire

Guests at an Aberdeen hotel have been evacuated from their rooms as crews tackled a fire in a second-floor kitchen this morning.

Four appliances were sent to the Aberdeen Altens Hotel, around three miles south of the city centre, after receiving a call at around 8.48am.

The units, from Central, North Anderson Drive and Altens stations, arrived at the scene soon afterwards.

Two firefighters used breathing apparatus as they put out the kitchen blaze.

In the meantime, guests at the hotel were relocated to a leisure area for their wellbeing.

The fire has now been extinguished and the stop message has been sent, but crews remain on the scene to check for hot spots.