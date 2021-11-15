Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen hotel guests evacuated from rooms as crews tackle kitchen fire

By Craig Munro
November 15, 2021, 9:30 am Updated: November 15, 2021, 11:51 am

Guests at an Aberdeen hotel have been evacuated from their rooms as crews tackled a fire in a second-floor kitchen this morning.

Four appliances were sent to the Aberdeen Altens Hotel, around three miles south of the city centre, after receiving a call at around 8.48am.

The units, from Central, North Anderson Drive and Altens stations, arrived at the scene soon afterwards.

Two firefighters used breathing apparatus as they put out the kitchen blaze.

In the meantime, guests at the hotel were relocated to a leisure area for their wellbeing.

The fire has now been extinguished and the stop message has been sent, but crews remain on the scene to check for hot spots.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]