No new deaths recorded as Covid case numbers fall by almost 800 overnight

Covid cases have fallen by nearly 800 overnight, the Scottish Government’s daily figures have revealed.

There have been 2,288 cases reported by health boards across the country, down from yesterday’s 3,077.

As well as this, there have been no new deaths recorded as a result of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Though new case figures have decreased, the number of people being treated in hospital for the virus has increased by six, meaning today’s total is 771.

Of those in hospital, 57 require intensive care treatment.

Over the past 24 hours, 19,898 people have taken and registered Covid tests. The percentage of those tests which came back positive was 12.3%.

Regional figures

There are currently 76 people in hospital across NHS Grampian due to Covid, 11 of whom are in intensive care units.

The health board has recorded the fourth highest number of new cases with 254. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire recorded more.

In the Highlands, 174 new cases were reported. This is slightly higher than yesterday when there were 167.

Despite recording the highest seven day case rate in the country yesterday, NHS Orkney has reported a lower number of cases today with eight.

NHS Shetland has also dropped to five new cases, and NHS Western Isles has seen a dramatic drop from 20 yesterday to one today.

This comes soon after a mobile testing unit was called to the Isle of Lewis following a local outbreak of the virus which the health board struggled to cope with.

Vaccination update

A total of 1,208,387 people across Scotland have received all available doses of a Covid vaccine, including their winter booster.

3,929,012 have recieved two doses, and 4,330,321 have only received their first.

Though more and more people are recieving their vaccinations, there are worries that this will not be enough to support the NHS through what is expected to be an increasingly difficult winter.

Last week, NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence Jillian Evans spoke of the possibility that stronger restrictions may need to be put back in place.

She said on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “What’s interesting there is the number of admissions for people over 80 is starting to decrease.

“That’s good news and indicates to me, or suggests at least at this early stage, that the booster vaccination may be having an impact.

“But the problem is, is it enough to reverse the situation, is it enough to start reducing the number of cases, just going along as we are?

“And I think arguably, what we’re hearing is probably not. It’s unlikely things will improve unless stronger measures are put in place. You can’t just rely on the vaccination and the booster campaign alone.”