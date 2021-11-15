CCTV released of two men linked to Pittodrie assault

Police in Aberdeen have revealed CCTV images of two men wanted in connection with an assault at Pittodrie.

Officers have released images of the two individuals they want to speak to as part of their ongoing inquiries into the incident, which took place on August 26.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the stadium on the night for the Aberdeen’s European clash with Azerbaijan’s Qarabag.

The Dons were outclassed in the Europa Conference League play-off, losing 3-1 and slashing their European hopes for the eighth consecutive season.

A 26-year-old man was assaulted at the stadium at around 9.10pm. He suffered injuries to his face, however, did not require hospital treatment.

Now, police have launched an appeal for witnesses to trace two men.

The first man is said to be in his 50s, and is described as tall, of slim build and short grey hair.

The second man is in his 40s, of average height and of medium build, with short dark hair.

Constable Sam Ether said: “We are appealing for the two men in the images to come forward and speak to us.

“If you have any information or you know who they are, we would ask you to get in contact with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or using the “Contact Us” form on the their website.

Anonymous reports can also be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.