Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

CCTV released of two men linked to Pittodrie assault

By Denny Andonova
November 15, 2021, 4:30 pm Updated: November 15, 2021, 5:17 pm
The incident happened at around 9.10pm on August 26.

Police in Aberdeen have revealed CCTV images of two men wanted in connection with an assault at Pittodrie.

Officers have released images of the two individuals they want to speak to as part of their ongoing inquiries into the incident, which took place on August 26.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the stadium on the night for the Aberdeen’s European clash with Azerbaijan’s Qarabag.

The Dons were outclassed in the Europa Conference League play-off, losing 3-1 and slashing their European hopes for the eighth consecutive season.

A 26-year-old man was assaulted at the stadium at around 9.10pm. He suffered injuries to his face, however, did not require hospital treatment.

Now, police have launched an appeal for witnesses to trace two men.

The first man is said to be in his 50s, and is described as tall, of slim build and short grey hair.

The second man is in his 40s, of average height and of medium build, with short dark hair.

Constable Sam Ether said: “We are appealing for the two men in the images to come forward and speak to us.

“If you have any information or you know who they are, we would ask you to get in contact with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or using the “Contact Us” form on the their website.

Anonymous reports can also be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]