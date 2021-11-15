Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Driver in hospital following ‘serious’ crash on A90 near Foveran

By Lauren Robertson
November 15, 2021, 9:20 pm Updated: November 15, 2021, 9:27 pm

A man is in hospital after being involved in a crash on the A90 near Foveran on Monday afternoon.

His Ford Transit collided with a stationary HGV on the A90 Fraserburgh to Aberdeen road.

Though the HGV driver was unharmed, the 36-year-old driver of the Ford was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Hospital staff say he is being treated for his injuries and that the man’s condition is currently “serious”.

The incident occurred at around 1.30pm between the A90’s junctions with the B9000 and the A975.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and asking anyone who may have been on that stretch of road at the time to come forward.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our enquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone driving on this road near to these junctions shortly before the crash to contact us.”

The road was closed for around three hours after the crash. 

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1642 of November 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal