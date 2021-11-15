Driver in hospital following ‘serious’ crash on A90 near Foveran

A man is in hospital after being involved in a crash on the A90 near Foveran on Monday afternoon.

His Ford Transit collided with a stationary HGV on the A90 Fraserburgh to Aberdeen road.

Though the HGV driver was unharmed, the 36-year-old driver of the Ford was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Hospital staff say he is being treated for his injuries and that the man’s condition is currently “serious”.

The incident occurred at around 1.30pm between the A90’s junctions with the B9000 and the A975.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and asking anyone who may have been on that stretch of road at the time to come forward.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our enquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone driving on this road near to these junctions shortly before the crash to contact us.”

The road was closed for around three hours after the crash.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1642 of November 15.