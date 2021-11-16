Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BrewDog ice rink: Ellon treat for skaters at beer museum over Christmas

By Daniel Boal
November 16, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 16, 2021, 12:07 pm
Brewdog.

A BrewDog ice rink is opening in the north-east over the festive period – inside their museum of beer.

Having set up their own rink at the DogTap in Ellon, punters are being asked to put their best skate forward.

Hidden inside the firm’s beer museum, bosses are hoping people will take a spin around the rink before drinking a beer by the firepits.

Some of the nights will have a set theme with a DJ on hand to set the mood.

The company has set aside hour-long slots for those wanting to take a twirl – 10 minutes to put on boots, 40 minutes on the skating rink, 10 minutes to change.

For off-peak skaters, it will cost £6 per adult and £4 per child to get a crack at the ice.

Peak times are slightly more expensive and for those travelling in larger groups, there are family packages available.

You can book your slot at BrewDog’s ice rink on their website.

Rules in place at BrewDog’s ice rink

There are a number of health and safety rules in place at BrewDog’s ice rink in Ellon:

  • If you have a medical condition or pre-existing medical condition that could be affected by skating, you should not use this skating equipment.
  • Anyone with or who has had neck/back/knee/joint/ankle issues or anyone who is pregnant must not use the rink.
  • If you are intoxicated, you will not be allowed to use the rink.
  • All users of the skating rink skate at their own risk.
  • Falling over is highly likely unless you can skate! Even then, you might fall.
  • Skating aides are available but are not guaranteed.
  • Beware of your limits and do not exceed them.

For a full list of health and safety advice, check here before you visit.

