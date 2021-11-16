A BrewDog ice rink is opening in the north-east over the festive period – inside their museum of beer.

Having set up their own rink at the DogTap in Ellon, punters are being asked to put their best skate forward.

Hidden inside the firm’s beer museum, bosses are hoping people will take a spin around the rink before drinking a beer by the firepits.

Some of the nights will have a set theme with a DJ on hand to set the mood.

The company has set aside hour-long slots for those wanting to take a twirl – 10 minutes to put on boots, 40 minutes on the skating rink, 10 minutes to change.

For off-peak skaters, it will cost £6 per adult and £4 per child to get a crack at the ice.

Peak times are slightly more expensive and for those travelling in larger groups, there are family packages available.

You can book your slot at BrewDog’s ice rink on their website.

Rules in place at BrewDog’s ice rink

There are a number of health and safety rules in place at BrewDog’s ice rink in Ellon:

If you have a medical condition or pre-existing medical condition that could be affected by skating, you should not use this skating equipment.

Anyone with or who has had neck/back/knee/joint/ankle issues or anyone who is pregnant must not use the rink.

If you are intoxicated, you will not be allowed to use the rink.

All users of the skating rink skate at their own risk.

Falling over is highly likely unless you can skate! Even then, you might fall.

Skating aides are available but are not guaranteed.

Beware of your limits and do not exceed them.

For a full list of health and safety advice, check here before you visit.