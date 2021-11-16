Tuesday courts round-up – attacker called himself ambulance and city centre police chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tuesday courts round-up – attacker called himself ambulance and city centre police chase

By The crime and courts team
November 16, 2021, 5:29 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 5:30 pm

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Jealous thug attacked ex with baseball bat

A jealous ex hit a woman over the head with a baseball bat then trashed her flat after she sent him photos of another man’s legs in her bed.

Aaron Jack attacked his former girlfriend after the pair split up and she urged him to “move on like she had” before sending him a photo of another man’s legs.

Aaron Jack.

The 40-year-old “saw red” after their three-year relationship came to an end in September 2019 and he believed she was seeing someone else.

He sent the woman multiple abusive text messages calling her a “coke heed” before flying into a rage when she sent him one back containing a photo of another man’s legs within her bed.

Biker ‘panicked’ and led police on chase through Aberdeen city centre

A yob who led police on a high-speed chase through Aberdeen city centre has been banned from the road.

Kevin Thorley-Smith hadn’t actually done anything wrong when he spotted police at a pedestrian crossing on North Anderson Drive on July 19, last year.

Kevin Thorley-Smith’s police chase.

But he panicked regardless, jumped the red light on his motorbike and prompted a terrifying and dangerous police chase through the city.

He then dumped his orange 125 cc bike and fled on foot before scuffling with police officers and threatening to infect them with Covid-19.

Man turned to dealing cannabis to pay debt to ‘unpleasant’ people

A man caught with more than 750g of cannabis in his house was selling drugs to pay off debts to “unpleasant” people.

Ian Jaffray, 32, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supplying of the Class B drug.

Tain Sheriff Court,

The offence came to light when officers attended Jaffray’s home on Riverside Road, Alness, on July 24 this year for an unrelated matter and spotted signs of drug use.

Jaffray then led police to a kitchen cupboard in which various tubs and bags of cannabis had been stashed.

Thug battered man with golf club and frying pan – then called himself ambulance

A violent thug brutally beat a man with a plank of wood, a golf club and a frying pan in an Aberdeen flat – then called himself an ambulance.

Jordan Stuart, 20, admitted repeatedly assaulting his victim at Bradley Terrace in Aberdeen by striking him with a number of household items while also kicking and punching him.

Jordan Stuart.

The man was left stumbling in the communal stairwell with blood running down his face.

And Stuart, despite having delivered the savage beating, called an ambulance for himself, claiming his knuckled had been cut during a fight.

Student caught with sickening haul of ‘sadistic’ sexual images of children

An Aberdeen student has avoided prison after being found with more than 3,700 indecent images of children – many of which were described as “sadistic”.

Sean Christie, 26, admitted being in possession of thousands of pictures and videos of young boys and girls within a Cloud application on his mobile phone between July 17 2017 and December 4 2020.

Sean Christie leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The images discovered by police on Christie’s Apple iPhone involved children as young as six months right up to 15 years of age.

Many of them were found to include children engaged in “sadistic sexual activity” and taking part in sex acts with animals and adults.

Buyer battered with baton as Inverness drug deal goes wrong

An addict ended up on the wrong end of a police baton after picking up a knife as he visited an Inverness property to buy drugs.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard 41-year-old addict Stewart Rattray, of Upper Kessock Street, had gone to a nearby property to buy drugs on July 28 last year.

Sheriff Sara Matheson was told that the routine for the transaction was to go to the window and hand over the cash.

But defence solicitor Marc Dickson explained that his client told him the knife had been on the window sill outside and he picked it up.

Pensioner repeatedly called ambulances – then abused staff

A pensioner made repeated 999 calls – then abused emergency workers when they tried to help him.

Ronald Gell, 72, called the ambulance service claiming first to have injured his arm, and then to have collapsed, but each time emergency service workers arrived at his home he was uncooperative or abusive.

The pensioner abused ambulance staff.

He also made repeated calls to emergency call handlers in which he swore and abused them, causing the calls to be terminated.

The pensioner’s calls eventually became such a nuisance staff reported it to the police.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal