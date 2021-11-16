Tuesday courts round-up – attacker called himself ambulance and city centre police chase

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Jealous thug attacked ex with baseball bat

A jealous ex hit a woman over the head with a baseball bat then trashed her flat after she sent him photos of another man’s legs in her bed.

Aaron Jack attacked his former girlfriend after the pair split up and she urged him to “move on like she had” before sending him a photo of another man’s legs.

The 40-year-old “saw red” after their three-year relationship came to an end in September 2019 and he believed she was seeing someone else.

He sent the woman multiple abusive text messages calling her a “coke heed” before flying into a rage when she sent him one back containing a photo of another man’s legs within her bed.

Biker ‘panicked’ and led police on chase through Aberdeen city centre

A yob who led police on a high-speed chase through Aberdeen city centre has been banned from the road.

Kevin Thorley-Smith hadn’t actually done anything wrong when he spotted police at a pedestrian crossing on North Anderson Drive on July 19, last year.

But he panicked regardless, jumped the red light on his motorbike and prompted a terrifying and dangerous police chase through the city.

He then dumped his orange 125 cc bike and fled on foot before scuffling with police officers and threatening to infect them with Covid-19.

Man turned to dealing cannabis to pay debt to ‘unpleasant’ people

A man caught with more than 750g of cannabis in his house was selling drugs to pay off debts to “unpleasant” people.

Ian Jaffray, 32, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supplying of the Class B drug.

The offence came to light when officers attended Jaffray’s home on Riverside Road, Alness, on July 24 this year for an unrelated matter and spotted signs of drug use.

Jaffray then led police to a kitchen cupboard in which various tubs and bags of cannabis had been stashed.

Thug battered man with golf club and frying pan – then called himself ambulance

A violent thug brutally beat a man with a plank of wood, a golf club and a frying pan in an Aberdeen flat – then called himself an ambulance.

Jordan Stuart, 20, admitted repeatedly assaulting his victim at Bradley Terrace in Aberdeen by striking him with a number of household items while also kicking and punching him.

The man was left stumbling in the communal stairwell with blood running down his face.

And Stuart, despite having delivered the savage beating, called an ambulance for himself, claiming his knuckled had been cut during a fight.

Student caught with sickening haul of ‘sadistic’ sexual images of children

An Aberdeen student has avoided prison after being found with more than 3,700 indecent images of children – many of which were described as “sadistic”.

Sean Christie, 26, admitted being in possession of thousands of pictures and videos of young boys and girls within a Cloud application on his mobile phone between July 17 2017 and December 4 2020.

The images discovered by police on Christie’s Apple iPhone involved children as young as six months right up to 15 years of age.

Many of them were found to include children engaged in “sadistic sexual activity” and taking part in sex acts with animals and adults.

Buyer battered with baton as Inverness drug deal goes wrong

An addict ended up on the wrong end of a police baton after picking up a knife as he visited an Inverness property to buy drugs.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard 41-year-old addict Stewart Rattray, of Upper Kessock Street, had gone to a nearby property to buy drugs on July 28 last year.

Sheriff Sara Matheson was told that the routine for the transaction was to go to the window and hand over the cash.

But defence solicitor Marc Dickson explained that his client told him the knife had been on the window sill outside and he picked it up.

Pensioner repeatedly called ambulances – then abused staff

A pensioner made repeated 999 calls – then abused emergency workers when they tried to help him.

Ronald Gell, 72, called the ambulance service claiming first to have injured his arm, and then to have collapsed, but each time emergency service workers arrived at his home he was uncooperative or abusive.

He also made repeated calls to emergency call handlers in which he swore and abused them, causing the calls to be terminated.

The pensioner’s calls eventually became such a nuisance staff reported it to the police.

