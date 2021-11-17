Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seven towns in north and north-east to become latest included in full fibre broadband upgrade

By Craig Munro
November 17, 2021, 11:54 am Updated: November 17, 2021, 10:01 pm
An Openreach engineer on site.

Homes and businesses in seven towns across the north and north-east are to be included in the latest network from Openreach, giving them access to full-fibre broadband for the first time.

The latest £95 million investment by the digital network provider will mean most places in Alford, Portsoy, Cruden Bay, Lhanbryde, Inverness, Muir of Ord and North Kessock will be able to access the service.

The company previously announced plans to upgrade 27 towns and villages in Aberdeenshire, with 40,000 premises in the city and shire now able to connect.

Openreach is the UK’s largest digital network provider, and is used by customers of BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone.

Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “Digital connectivity is more vital than ever and critical to Scotland’s plans for a strong, green and fair economic recovery.

“Our Reaching 100% (R100) programme – including our investment of £600 million in the R100 contracts – ensures that everyone in Scotland can access superfast broadband.

“With Openreach’s latest commercial investment of £95 million, this will ensure more than 50 of our communities across Scotland will be able to access even faster full-fibre broadband.”

Full fibre ‘would boost economy’

Recent research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research estimated that connecting everyone in Scotland to full fibre would boost the economy by £4.5 billion.

By the end of 2026, the company plans to reach a total of 25 million homes and businesses in the UK – including more than six million in parts of the country defined by Ofcom as hardest to serve.

Robert Thorburn, partnership director for Openreach in Scotland, said: “Nobody’s building faster, further or to a higher standard than Openreach, and we’ve already reached six million homes and businesses with ultrafast full fibre technology, including 480,000 in Scotland.

“It’s proving popular as well, with nearly 23 per cent already choosing to start using it.

“Our engineers and build partners are reaching more communities every week and we’re not just building in cities and urban areas.

“Many rural and hard to reach communities are already benefitting and we plan to reach many more in the coming months and years.”

