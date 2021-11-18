More than 300 drink-drivers caught in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this year

Motorists have been warned not to “risk it”, as new figures reveal cops have caught more than 300 drink-drivers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this year so far.

Officers have detected a total of 178 drink-driving offences in Aberdeen alone between the beginning of 2021 and October 14.

And a further 149 drink-driving offences were detected across Aberdeenshire in 2021 so far.

And in Moray, 65 drink-driving crimes were detected by police so far this year.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden spoke of his shock at the numbers, and warned people not to take a chance by getting behind the wheel after drinking.

He said: “Drink-driving can be fatal – there is absolutely no excuse for it and I’m alarmed at these figures.

‘Selfish acts’

“It’s clear there are a growing number of motorists who think it’s ok to do this and get behind the wheel with the potential of causing havoc on our roads.

“Lives across the north and north-east have been ruined by motorists over the limit and we must support the police in trying to reduce this high number.

“One drink-driver is one too many and these figures highlight the issue remains a major problem.

“These selfish acts can quite rightly lead to long bans, a criminal record and large fines as well as other costs such as potentially losing your job.

“Too many people are selfishly continuing to take this unnecessary risk, especially during the festive period. My message this Christmas is just don’t risk it.”

In 2020, 274 drink-driving offences were detected in Aberdeen, 183 in Aberdeenshire, and 94 in Moray.

