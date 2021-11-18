Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 300 drink-drivers caught in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this year

By Danny McKay
November 18, 2021, 6:00 am
MSP Douglas Lumsden at Queen Street police station.

Motorists have been warned not to “risk it”, as new figures reveal cops have caught more than 300 drink-drivers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this year so far.

Officers have detected a total of 178 drink-driving offences in Aberdeen alone between the beginning of 2021 and October 14.

And a further 149 drink-driving offences were detected across Aberdeenshire in 2021 so far.

And in Moray, 65 drink-driving crimes were detected by police so far this year.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden spoke of his shock at the numbers, and warned people not to take a chance by getting behind the wheel after drinking.

He said: “Drink-driving can be fatal – there is absolutely no excuse for it and I’m alarmed at these figures.

‘Selfish acts’

“It’s clear there are a growing number of motorists who think it’s ok to do this and get behind the wheel with the potential of causing havoc on our roads.

“Lives across the north and north-east have been ruined by motorists over the limit and we must support the police in trying to reduce this high number.

“One drink-driver is one too many and these figures highlight the issue remains a major problem.

“These selfish acts can quite rightly lead to long bans, a criminal record and large fines as well as other costs such as potentially losing your job.

“Too many people are selfishly continuing to take this unnecessary risk, especially during the festive period. My message this Christmas is just don’t risk it.”

In 2020, 274 drink-driving offences were detected in Aberdeen, 183 in Aberdeenshire, and 94 in Moray.

