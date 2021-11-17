Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen oil boss wins appeal against decision blocking $210 million lawsuit

By Danny McKay
November 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Bob Kidd, who founded ITS Tubular Services.

An Aberdeen oil boss who was previously blocked from bidding for a $210million lawsuit over the collapse of his business has won an appeal against the decision.

Bob Kidd founded ITS Tubular Services (ITS) which went into administration in 2013 – but a previous court of session ruling blocked him from bringing the lawsuit, which alleged a lawyer conspiracy led to a raw deal that saw the collapse of his business and the value of his shares becoming “worthless”.

Two years on from another suit against Burness Paull which settled for £20million, Mr Kidd had continued his attempt to recover the full value of his ITS shares from different parties, which he claims were aware of the conflict of interest and were working both sides of a sale of part of the business.

Mr Kidd argued he never would have sold a 34.5% stake in ITS in 2009 to private equity group Lime Rock, had he known of his own lawyer’s conflict of interest.

Unknown to him at the time, his representative at Paull and Williamsons (now Burness Paull) was alleged to be advising both ITS and, in an unofficial capacity, Lime Rock in the sale, leading to the first $210m lawsuit back in 2015.

That conflict of interest led to the case being settled for £20 million previously, before going to trial.

Mr Kidd then claimed that Lime Rock and another law firm, Ledingham Chalmers, were aware and “conspired to facilitate” the lawyer’s breach of fiduciary duty, leading him to bring this second $210m lawsuit – damages for the estimated lost value of his ITS shares.

However, the Court of Session has dismissed this latest claim on grounds of legal incompetency , stating he had already received a “full and final” settlement for the loss when he settled his claim against Burness Paull.

But now that decision has been overturned on appeal.

In court documents, Lady Dorrian, the Lord Justice Clerk, stated: “I am of opinion that the reclaiming motion should be upheld; the commercial judge’s interlocutor dismissing the action should be recalled; and the whole matter remitted to the commercial roll for further procedure.”

