Greyhope Bay: Containers put in place for new dolphin-viewing centre at Torry Battery

By Ellie Milne
November 17, 2021, 6:24 pm Updated: November 17, 2021, 6:24 pm
The two containers have been put in place at Torry Battery to form the structure of the new Greyhope Bay Centre

A new visitor attraction at one of the country’s best dolphin watching spots is taking shape.

The soon to be open Greyhope Bay Centre is being formed around two 40ft shipping containers at Torry Battery in Aberdeen.

New photos from the charity show they have now been lowered into place to form the structure of the much-anticipated centre, which will become a prime dolphin spotting centre while offering stunning coastal views.

Views of the coast and Aberdeen Harbour can be seen from the soon to be open viewing centre. Supplied by Greyhope Bay.

Founder and managing director Fiona MacIntrye was on site at Torry Battery to see the space coming to life.

She said : “A huge thank you and congratulations to all the design and construction team members for the design and delivery of the containers on site.

“In particular, Colin Lawson Transport, Aberclean Plant and Sweeper Hire, Graeme W. Cheyne Builders and project architect, Professor Gokay Deveci of Robert Gordon University.”

Greyhope Bay Centre in position

🐬🐬🎉Containers are in position!! Framing the view beautifully! Be part of it, support our work as we prepare to offer a programme of events and a community space & cafe with Aberdeen’s best view!Join our Founder Crew at www.greyhopebay.com/crewA massive thank you to Colin Lawson Transport Ltd Aberclean and @graeme w. cheyne builders for their work getting our containers in position! And of course the wonderful Prof Gokay Deveci from Robert Gordon University Scott Sutherland School our project architect!

Posted by Greyhope Bay on Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Stunning coastal views

As well as protecting Torry Battery’s position as a significant environmental and historical site, the new centre is expected to bring more people to the area.

In a video shared online, Miss MacIntrye shared what visitors can expect from the space in the future.

The green-powered centre will feature a cafe run by The Liberty Kitchen and a unique community and educational space.

It is perfectly located for visitors to enjoy views of the city, coast and harbour – as well as the dolphins who regularly make an appearance.

The space pictured will feature the centre’s cafe and kitchen areas. Supplied by Greyhope Bay.

The Greyhope Bay project will secure an “innovative future” for Torry Battery and allow the charity to further connect the community to the coast.

Ground was first broken at the site back in September with Miss MacIntyre saying at the time she was most excited to see the containers arriving.

The two containers were donated by Greenwell Equipment in East Tullos and transformed for use at the centre at the Dynamix Modular Workshop in Arbroath.

Now they are in place, work will continue on the internal and external fit over the coming weeks.

Torry Battery has been consistently recorded as the best location to spot bottlenose dolphins from land in the UK. Supplied by Greyhope Bay.

The charity is also organising programming and events which people can get involved with to show their support.

It is aiming to sign up 1,000 Founder Crew members before the centre’s grand opening. Those who join will receive an exclusive pin badge, five free coffees once open and exclusive discounts on events.

