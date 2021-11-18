Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Temperatures poised to hit nearly double November average: Why is it so warm in Aberdeen today?

By David Mackay
November 18, 2021, 8:31 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 8:48 am
Warm weather is forecast in Aberdeen on Thursday and Friday. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Temperatures in Aberdeen and on the north-east coast could be poised to hit 17C today in a spell of unseasonably warm weather.

It means the region will be experiencing conditions more commonly experienced in resorts including Ibiza, Corfu and Majorca at this time of year.

Average temperatures for the north-east in November are just 9C.

However, Aberdeen and surrounding communities are poised to enjoy warm weather throughout Thursday with temperatures already hitting 15C by 8am.

The milder weather is due to a weather phenomenon known as the foehn effect, which is a change from wet and cold conditions on one side of a mountain or peak to warmer and drier conditions on the other.

How long will warm weather in Aberdeen last?

Mild weather is due to continue into Aberdeen into Friday with temperatures of 16C.

Meanwhile, surrounding communities will also enjoy warmer than average conditions with 16C forecast in Banchory, 14C in Peterhead, 15C in Inverness, Stonehaven and Elgin.

However, cooler temperatures will return for the weekend with some spells of light rain.

Temperatures will drop to 12C in Aberdeen on Saturday before plunging further to a more seasonable 7C on Sunday.

Simlar drops will be felt elsewhere with 11C forecast in Inverness on Saturday and 6C on Sunday.

