Temperatures poised to hit nearly double November average: Why is it so warm in Aberdeen today?

Temperatures in Aberdeen and on the north-east coast could be poised to hit 17C today in a spell of unseasonably warm weather.

It means the region will be experiencing conditions more commonly experienced in resorts including Ibiza, Corfu and Majorca at this time of year.

Average temperatures for the north-east in November are just 9C.

However, Aberdeen and surrounding communities are poised to enjoy warm weather throughout Thursday with temperatures already hitting 15C by 8am.

The milder weather is due to a weather phenomenon known as the foehn effect, which is a change from wet and cold conditions on one side of a mountain or peak to warmer and drier conditions on the other.

How long will warm weather in Aberdeen last?

Mild weather is due to continue into Aberdeen into Friday with temperatures of 16C.

Meanwhile, surrounding communities will also enjoy warmer than average conditions with 16C forecast in Banchory, 14C in Peterhead, 15C in Inverness, Stonehaven and Elgin.

Temperatures this afternoon in NE Scot could be an incredible 9⃣ Celsius above their mid-Nov average #Foehn Far from record-breaking though, in case you were wondering. Scottish records – Nov 20.6C – Dec 18.7C pic.twitter.com/HKEWxT6rxt — Matt Taylor (@MetMattTaylor) November 18, 2021

However, cooler temperatures will return for the weekend with some spells of light rain.

Temperatures will drop to 12C in Aberdeen on Saturday before plunging further to a more seasonable 7C on Sunday.

Simlar drops will be felt elsewhere with 11C forecast in Inverness on Saturday and 6C on Sunday.

