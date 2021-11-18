Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Majority of Union Street could be clear of Spaces For People by Monday

By Alastair Gossip
November 18, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 11:53 am
Work has begun on Union Street, removing the majority of the Spaces For People measures along the bus lanes. Photo by Kath Flannery/DCT Media

More Aberdeen city centre roads could be returned to normal by the beginning of next week – as work to remove another batch of controversial changes got underway last night.

Wooden benches in bus lanes along Union Street are to be lifted by the council tonight, as more of the Spaces For People change is undone.

Most of the work will take place in the evenings and early mornings in an effort to limit disruption during the work which, weather depending, is expected to be finished by Monday.

The £1.76 million physical distancing project split the public adjusting to life in the time of Covid, with some arguing the project was an overreach from the local authority.

And the lane reductions along the Granite Mile – except for the central, soon-to-be-permanently-pedestrianised, stretch – will be among the first to be withdrawn.

The wooden decking pavement extensions, designed to mark out the reclaimed space for people walking, distancing, and queuing for entry in the rush after businesses reopened, have proven contentious – with people claiming to have slipped or tripped over them.

Not all of Union Street will reopen after Spaces For People

This latest round of removal was voted through by councillors last week, as they also agreed to keep the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch of Union Street closed for permanent pedestrianisation.

Pedestrianisation of Union Street was part of the deal struck with the UK Government to secure £20m towards the new £50m Aberdeen market.
Pedestrianisation of Union Street was part of the deal struck with the UK Government to secure £20m towards the new £50m Aberdeen market. It was first closed as part of the Spaces For People project.

Belmont Street, Back Wynd, Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate measures are also to be maintained while a £150m redesign of the city centre is sketched up.

However, the one-way system in Justice Mill Lane – which caused friction between traders in support and those against the move – is also to be lifted.

Bus stops, moved to the middle of the road on the decks, will return to their ioriginal positions as roads are returned to their pre-pandemic layouts.

Licensing flexibility on beer tents, which sprung up as trading remained tough with fewer people allowed in venues over the last year and was tied to the Spaces For People project, is due to end at the end of January.

Union Street bus gate to be kept

The Union Street/Market Street bus gate installed as part of the Spaces For People project.
The Union Street/Market Street bus gate installed as part of the Spaces For People project. Photo by Chris Sumner/DCT Media

And a money-spinning bus gate denying private vehicle drivers access in and out of Market Street from Union Street will remain in action, as will temporary taxi ranks.

This latest round of work is expected to be completed by the end of the month, firstly with the bulky items and then with the removal of the altered painted lines on the road.

Community groups are being lined up to benefit from the scheme, as the local authority looks to offload the wooden decks.

Changes on the Beach Boulevard and Esplanade will remain meantime while a new masterplan – possibly including a replacement stadium for Pittodrie – is drawn up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]