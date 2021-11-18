Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disgraced former Bucksburn care home could be demolished to make way for houses

By Ben Hendry
November 18, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 4:53 pm
The former Bucksburn Care Home could soon be flattened. Pictures by Kami Thomson

A disgraced care home that has crumbled into ruin since its abrupt closure years ago could knocked down to make way for new houses.

Bucksburn Care Home had to find emergency places for almost 20 residents when it shut down months after serious failings were uncovered by inspectors.

While lying vacant, the Kepplehills Road building fell victim to some vandalism.

In 2019, a 14-year-old boy was charged with smashing windows at the site.

Firefighters were called to the building later that same evening following reports of a blaze.

The unloved former care home has been targeted by troublemakers.

Bucksburn Care Home’s days could be numbered

And now, a pair of landowners have unveiled proposals to bulldoze the troubled venue to make way for 27 homes.

Planning documents lodged with Aberdeen City Council describe it as “disused, vacant and partly derelict”.

In addition to creating a complex of six flats, their blueprint shows plans for 21 bungalows to be built on open ground nearby.

The bungalows would be a mix of two and three bedrooms, and the flats would be affordable.

An image detailing the site layout lodged with the council.

Future could be as ‘small pocket community’

Acting on the landowners’ behalf, Gilbert Architects said: “The nursing home has been vacant for a number of years after it became unviable to run due to its age and design in respect of evolving regulatory requirements.

“The remainder of the site existed as open space surrounding the home and was underused when the home was occupied, and totally unused since it closed.”

An example of the type of bungalow envisioned for the site.

The statement continues: “This site can form a small pocket community that is sustainable in isolation, but can be fully integrated.”

Will church give its blessing?

The application also details “necessary” plans to tear down “some” trees for the development.

But it says their loss will be offset by “generous planting elsewhere in the scheme”.

The architects also say the complex would be a “well-mannered neighbour” to adjacent Newhills Parish Church.

This aerial image offers an idea of how close the development will be to the church.

A damning Care Inspectorate report ordered immediate improvement at Bucksburn Care Home in 2014.

It came following years of concern.

In 2012, the Press and Journal revealed inspectors could find “no record” that a resident had a shower or bath for more than a month.

The Press and Journal covered the collapse of the care home at the time.

Health professionals who visited the home – including local GPs and community nurses – raised concerns about poor communication among staff, the supervision of residents, and the environment they were living in.

Operator Pepperwood Care closed it down three months later over claims it was “financially unviable”.

You can see the plans for yourself here.

