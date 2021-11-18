A disgraced care home that has crumbled into ruin since its abrupt closure years ago could knocked down to make way for new houses.

Bucksburn Care Home had to find emergency places for almost 20 residents when it shut down months after serious failings were uncovered by inspectors.

While lying vacant, the Kepplehills Road building fell victim to some vandalism.

In 2019, a 14-year-old boy was charged with smashing windows at the site.

Firefighters were called to the building later that same evening following reports of a blaze.

Bucksburn Care Home’s days could be numbered

And now, a pair of landowners have unveiled proposals to bulldoze the troubled venue to make way for 27 homes.

Planning documents lodged with Aberdeen City Council describe it as “disused, vacant and partly derelict”.

In addition to creating a complex of six flats, their blueprint shows plans for 21 bungalows to be built on open ground nearby.

The bungalows would be a mix of two and three bedrooms, and the flats would be affordable.

Future could be as ‘small pocket community’

Acting on the landowners’ behalf, Gilbert Architects said: “The nursing home has been vacant for a number of years after it became unviable to run due to its age and design in respect of evolving regulatory requirements.

“The remainder of the site existed as open space surrounding the home and was underused when the home was occupied, and totally unused since it closed.”

The statement continues: “This site can form a small pocket community that is sustainable in isolation, but can be fully integrated.”

Will church give its blessing?

The application also details “necessary” plans to tear down “some” trees for the development.

But it says their loss will be offset by “generous planting elsewhere in the scheme”.

The architects also say the complex would be a “well-mannered neighbour” to adjacent Newhills Parish Church.

A damning Care Inspectorate report ordered immediate improvement at Bucksburn Care Home in 2014.

It came following years of concern.

In 2012, the Press and Journal revealed inspectors could find “no record” that a resident had a shower or bath for more than a month.

Health professionals who visited the home – including local GPs and community nurses – raised concerns about poor communication among staff, the supervision of residents, and the environment they were living in.

Operator Pepperwood Care closed it down three months later over claims it was “financially unviable”.

You can see the plans for yourself here.