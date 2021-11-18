Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish photographer creates calendar to raise funds for Befriend a Child

By Ellie Milne
November 18, 2021, 3:47 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 6:29 pm
Bryan Evans, photographer and creator of the calendar

A Scottish photographer has created a calendar featuring images from across the country to raise funds for young people in the north-east.

Bryan Evans has collated 12 stunning photos of Scotland’s wildlife, countryside and architecture for the calendar to benefit Befriend a Child.

He knows first-hand the importance of the mentoring relationships they provide having previously been a befriender for the north-east charity.

Making a positive difference

“I wanted to be able to continue to help what I feel is a fantastic cause that does so much good for the community I have called home for over a decade now,” said Mr Evans.

“Growing up in a pretty rough area outside of Glasgow, I was very fortunate that I had a superb role model in my grandpa. If it wasn’t for that, I am not sure what I would have gone on to do.

“He made all the difference in my choices in life and I wanted to do the same for someone else.

Befriending was incredibly rewarding – I felt like I was making a small positive difference to a kid who needed it.

“I don’t have kids of my own, so it certainly gave me a new found respect of the challenges parents with teenagers face. I already considered myself an empathetic person, but certainly this made me a better listener, and more considered in my advice and responses to questions.”

Photos in the calendar were taken by Mr Evans at locations across Scotland, including Calton Hill in Edinburgh and the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

A lifeline for children in the north-east

Befriend a Child supports school-aged children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who are growing up in difficult life circumstances.

It is a “lifeline” for those they support and the funds raised by the calendar will allow them to continue their befriending programme.

There has been a “steady influx” of referrals since it re-opened its waiting list and there are currently 50 children looking for befrienders and mentors.

Tara Morrison, fundraising and marketing coordinator for the charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful for Bryan’s hard work and generosity.

“He has a wonderful eye for photography and it’s amazing that he’s using his gift to help local children.”

The calendar costs £15, with 100% of the profits going to Befriend a Child, and is available to order online here.

