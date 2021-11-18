Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Football hero Denis Law gets north-east delicacy delivered to Manchester home

By Jamie Hall
November 18, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 5:13 pm

Aberdonian football legend Denis Law has revealed he still has butteries sent to his Manchester home – more than six decades after leaving the Granite City.

The former Scotland striker, the country’s greatest goalscorer, returned to his hometown on Thursday for the unveiling of a statue marking his achievements.

Mr Law, 81, described himself as “very lucky” to be from the north-east after a football career which saw him become one of the world’s best.

But despite finding fame and fortune in the colours of Manchester United, he has never forgotten his roots – and continues to enjoy butteries even though he moved south in the 1950s.

Denis Law ‘gets rowies delivered’

The striker revealed he even has the north-east’s most famous culinary export delivered nearly 350 miles to his Manchester home.

And when it comes to the furious debate over whether its rightful name is “buttery” or “rowie”, he revealed he instead opts to call the salted delicacy a “roll”.

“As a young 15-year-old I went to Huddersfield which was like another planet,” he added.

Denis Law’s statue outside Provost Skene’s House was unveiled on Thursday.

“It could have been Australia.

“I always came back to Aberdeen and I have been a very lucky guy, having a bit of talent on the football pitch and being able to play for my country.

“To come back and have a roll which you don’t get in Manchester…I get them sent down sometimes.”

Star enjoys visits despite poor health

After announcing earlier this year he had been diagnosed with two types of dementia, Mr Law – who was brought up in Printfield and is the only Scot ever to win the Ballon d’Or, football’s greatest individual prize – admitted he had “not been too clever”.

“The memory is not as good as it used to be, but everyone has been suffering over the last year and a half,” he said, before adding he continues to enjoy a visit to the city he grew up in.

Named ‘Legend’, the five-metre bronze sculpture of Mr Law stands in the city centre outside Provost Skene’s House.

It was unveiled by the man of the moment, with a little help from his close friend and legendary Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Mr Ferguson, who led the Dons to European glory in 1983, said he ranked his pal as “the greatest Scottish player of all time” and praised his courage throughout his career.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]