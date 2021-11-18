Football hero Denis Law gets north-east delicacy delivered to Manchester home

Aberdonian football legend Denis Law has revealed he still has butteries sent to his Manchester home – more than six decades after leaving the Granite City.

The former Scotland striker, the country’s greatest goalscorer, returned to his hometown on Thursday for the unveiling of a statue marking his achievements.

Mr Law, 81, described himself as “very lucky” to be from the north-east after a football career which saw him become one of the world’s best.

But despite finding fame and fortune in the colours of Manchester United, he has never forgotten his roots – and continues to enjoy butteries even though he moved south in the 1950s.

Denis Law ‘gets rowies delivered’

The striker revealed he even has the north-east’s most famous culinary export delivered nearly 350 miles to his Manchester home.

And when it comes to the furious debate over whether its rightful name is “buttery” or “rowie”, he revealed he instead opts to call the salted delicacy a “roll”.

“As a young 15-year-old I went to Huddersfield which was like another planet,” he added.

“It could have been Australia.

“I always came back to Aberdeen and I have been a very lucky guy, having a bit of talent on the football pitch and being able to play for my country.

“To come back and have a roll which you don’t get in Manchester…I get them sent down sometimes.”

Star enjoys visits despite poor health

After announcing earlier this year he had been diagnosed with two types of dementia, Mr Law – who was brought up in Printfield and is the only Scot ever to win the Ballon d’Or, football’s greatest individual prize – admitted he had “not been too clever”.

“The memory is not as good as it used to be, but everyone has been suffering over the last year and a half,” he said, before adding he continues to enjoy a visit to the city he grew up in.

Named ‘Legend’, the five-metre bronze sculpture of Mr Law stands in the city centre outside Provost Skene’s House.

It was unveiled by the man of the moment, with a little help from his close friend and legendary Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Mr Ferguson, who led the Dons to European glory in 1983, said he ranked his pal as “the greatest Scottish player of all time” and praised his courage throughout his career.