Aberdeen gets into festive spirit as Christmas Village opens and tree lights up

Hundreds of people got into festive spirit tonight as Aberdeen’s Christmas village opened.

Festive fun is definitely back, and people across the north-east are being urged to enjoy a “double Christmas” after last year’s wash-out.

People young and old gathered for the official opening of the Christmas Village on Broad Street, which features stalls, funfair rides and an ice rink.

And just round the corner at the Castlegate, the city’s Christmas tree – donated each year by twin city Stavanger – was lit up.

Crowds gathered as pipers played

As the countdown to the official opening of the village reached its final moments, pipers from Robert Gordon’s College marched along Broad Street playing Highland Cathedral.

The school’s country dancers also performed an upbeat and festive routine.

Before long, the fairground rides – supplied by partners Codona’s – were heaving with people, with the brightly coloured lights and classic Christmas tunes bouncing off Marischal College.

Armed with a pair of scissors, Aberdeen City Council culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton was joined by Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

The ice rink was due to open immediately after the opening speeches, but due to uncharacteristically warm November weather in Aberdeen today, the ice looked more like a puddle than a solid platform for skaters.

“Double Christmas”

However, Mrs Boulton’s festive cheer was unstoppable and she encouraged people to embrace the activities lined up over the coming weeks.

She said: “The market is absolutely beautiful, and having missed out on it last year, I think everyone is desperate for a festive cheer.

“We have really tried to cover all bases this year. We have so much going on, from the markets to a tree festival that will be on for the first time, we have the nativity, the Christmas tree switch on and all the artisan crafts stalls that people can join in with.”

Throughout the pandemic, businesses have struggled but is hoped that increased footfall from the village will help them bounce back.

Mrs Boulton added: “Obviously we hope for as many people as possible come along, it is imperative that people come and shop in the city as our traders have had a really tough time.

“We have tried to do is offer that extra reason to come into the city. The pantos are back on at theatres, there is enough to keep people here all day.

“Hopefully it’ll be the start of a good year for our traders, shops and restaurants.”

Charlie’s House to benefit from markets

Charlie’s House, which supports children and young people with life-limiting conditions across the north-east, has been chosen as the market’s charitable partner.

Curated by Charlie House will showcase a unique line-up each week of locally produced crafts, arts and gifts, along with gourmet food and drink in the Marischal Quad.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired said: “It is really important to support local businesses and previously we have had markets in the Bon Accord, with artisans coming to sell finery of a weekend.

“Charlie House were introduced last year to the Bon Accord Centre and they have managed to come out again in the quad.

“We are delighted to come together with such a worthy charity, it is almost a two-strand approach – we have the main carnival outside on Broad Street and Upperkirkgate and a wonderful Christmas market.”

The village runs until December 31.

Thousands in attendance for tree switch-on

Round the corner at the Castlegate, a huge crowd gathered for the tree switch-on.

The 42ft tree is donated by Stavanger every year, and deputy mayor Dagny Sunnanaa Hausken led the countdown.

Deputy Lord Provost Jennifer Stewart said: “After such a hard year that none of us could have expected, it warms the heart to see so many friendly faces in the crowd.”

She was joined on stage by St Margaret’s School for Girls’ woodwind and brass ensemble, who performed a medley of Christmas songs.

Acapella group Sweet Adelines followed – ticking off classics such as Winter Wonderland and Jingle Bells.