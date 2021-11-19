Another unseasonably mild day in Aberdeen after Dyce was hottest place in UK

Friday is due to be another unseasonably mild day in Aberdeen and the north-east with temperatures poised to hit 16C again in fine weather.

Dyce was the warmest place in the whole of the UK on Thursday with a high of 16.3C recorded – significantly higher than the 9C average for November.

And the mild weather started early on Friday too with Aberdeen hitting 15C and Elgin topping 13C by 7.30am.

How long will the warm weather in Aberdeen last?

If you want to enjoy the unseasonably mild weather in Aberdeen, then today is probably your last chance this year.

Temperatures in the Granite City are due to drop to 12C on Saturday with some rain in the morning while dropping further to 7C on Sunday, which is normal for the time of year.

Here is your #Friday morning forecast 👇 ☁️ Cloudy start for many

🌧️ Rain continuing in northwest Scotland

🌬️ Windy in the north

🌡️ Mild pic.twitter.com/Twi3IVxA1r — Met Office (@metoffice) November 18, 2021

Inverness, Banchory and Elgin are also due to have highs of 15C on Friday.

However, it will be cooler on the west coast with 14C in Fort William.

And there is even the chance of hail showers in Portree and Stornoway on Saturday.

Why is causing the unseasonably warm weather?

The mild weather in Aberdeen and the north-east has been attributed by the Met Office to the foehn effect.

The phenomenon is the process that makes one side of a mountain or range of hills much warmer than the other.

It begins with the way the air behaves when it hits the ridge.

When humid air collides with the slopes it is forced upwards, which makes it cool and forms clouds and rain.

Thursday was a story of two halves across Scotland A strong westerly wind brought a lot of rain to the northwest, but some brighter spells in the northeast allowed temperatures to reach a mild 16°C! Here are the extremes 👇 pic.twitter.com/XV3LDjVCJ8 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 18, 2021

That process gives the air some energy and as the moisture is lost through rain, heat is gained.

The warmer air then descends on the sheltered side of the mountain amidst clear skies with the moisture gone, which allows more heat to be gained from the sun.

Turbulence from strong wind at the peak of the mountain also adds further heat to the mix.

And the result is bonnie weather for those on the other side of the ridge.

