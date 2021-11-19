Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Another unseasonably mild day in Aberdeen after Dyce was hottest place in UK

By David Mackay
November 19, 2021, 9:20 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 10:18 am

Friday is due to be another unseasonably mild day in Aberdeen and the north-east with temperatures poised to hit 16C again in fine weather.

Dyce was the warmest place in the whole of the UK on Thursday with a high of 16.3C recorded – significantly higher than the 9C average for November.

And the mild weather started early on Friday too with Aberdeen hitting 15C and Elgin topping 13C by 7.30am.

How long will the warm weather in Aberdeen last?

If you want to enjoy the unseasonably mild weather in Aberdeen, then today is probably your last chance this year.

Temperatures in the Granite City are due to drop to 12C on Saturday with some rain in the morning while dropping further to 7C on Sunday, which is normal for the time of year.

Inverness, Banchory and Elgin are also due to have highs of 15C on Friday.

However, it will be cooler on the west coast with 14C in Fort William.

And there is even the chance of hail showers in Portree and Stornoway on Saturday.

Why is causing the unseasonably warm weather?

The mild weather in Aberdeen and the north-east has been attributed by the Met Office to the foehn effect.

The phenomenon is the process that makes one side of a mountain or range of hills much warmer than the other.

It begins with the way the air behaves when it hits the ridge.

When humid air collides with the slopes it is forced upwards, which makes it cool and forms clouds and rain.

That process gives the air some energy and as the moisture is lost through rain, heat is gained.

The warmer air then descends on the sheltered side of the mountain amidst clear skies with the moisture gone, which allows more heat to be gained from the sun.

Turbulence from strong wind at the peak of the mountain also adds further heat to the mix.

And the result is bonnie weather for those on the other side of the ridge.

