Retired offshore life rings become unlikely toys for Scottish SPCA dogs in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Retired offshore life rings become unlikely toys for Scottish SPCA dogs in Aberdeenshire

By Michelle Henderson
November 19, 2021, 10:52 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 12:00 pm
Scottish SPCA rescue dogs in Aberdeenshire are enjoying their new toys. Photos: Scottish SPCA

Rescue dogs in Aberdeenshire have been thrown a lifeline as the Scottish SPCA accept an unusual donation from North Sea offshore workers.

Scotland’s animal rescue charity has welcomed the delivery of several life rings, from British independent upstream oil and gas company Serica Energy.

The life-saving devices were formerly used by workers on the Bruce platform in the North Sea, before being retired from service.

Canines at the charity’s Wooftop sensory garden at their Aberdeenshire centre in Drumoak are now embracing the new toys.

Bernie embracing the life rings at the Wooftop sensory garden in Aberdeenshire.

Johnny Pike, ESG co-ordinator at Serica, said, “We are delighted that Serica’s retired life rings from our Bruce platform are being put to great use in the Scottish SPCA’s canine sensory garden.

“It looks like the dogs are really enjoying the latest additions to their garden and by upcycling our life rings we were not only able to help a great cause but to also stop unnecessary waste going to landfill.”

The Scottish SPCA’s sensory garden opened in 2019 and was funded by BrewDog. It provides a safe space for the many dogs who arrive at the centre under-socialised without basic learned behaviours.

The charity also has gardens at its animal rescue and rehoming centres in Glasgow, Lanarkshire and Dunbartonshire.

Manager at the Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire centre, Louise Griese, said: “We’re so grateful for the donation of these rings. We try to fill the sensory garden with as many different interactive objects as possible for the dogs to explore and we know they’ll love interacting with these.

“The idea behind the garden is to provide dogs with sensory stimulation they will never have experienced before.

“The garden is full of different scents, and in the summer months there are dog friendly plants, which encourage them to use their senses and provides mental stimulation within the surroundings.”

Read more:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal