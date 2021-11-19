Retired offshore life rings become unlikely toys for Scottish SPCA dogs in Aberdeenshire

Rescue dogs in Aberdeenshire have been thrown a lifeline as the Scottish SPCA accept an unusual donation from North Sea offshore workers.

Scotland’s animal rescue charity has welcomed the delivery of several life rings, from British independent upstream oil and gas company Serica Energy.

The life-saving devices were formerly used by workers on the Bruce platform in the North Sea, before being retired from service.

Canines at the charity’s Wooftop sensory garden at their Aberdeenshire centre in Drumoak are now embracing the new toys.

Johnny Pike, ESG co-ordinator at Serica, said, “We are delighted that Serica’s retired life rings from our Bruce platform are being put to great use in the Scottish SPCA’s canine sensory garden.

“It looks like the dogs are really enjoying the latest additions to their garden and by upcycling our life rings we were not only able to help a great cause but to also stop unnecessary waste going to landfill.”

The Scottish SPCA’s sensory garden opened in 2019 and was funded by BrewDog. It provides a safe space for the many dogs who arrive at the centre under-socialised without basic learned behaviours.

The charity also has gardens at its animal rescue and rehoming centres in Glasgow, Lanarkshire and Dunbartonshire.

Manager at the Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire centre, Louise Griese, said: “We’re so grateful for the donation of these rings. We try to fill the sensory garden with as many different interactive objects as possible for the dogs to explore and we know they’ll love interacting with these.

“The idea behind the garden is to provide dogs with sensory stimulation they will never have experienced before.

“The garden is full of different scents, and in the summer months there are dog friendly plants, which encourage them to use their senses and provides mental stimulation within the surroundings.”

