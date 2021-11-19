Fire crews tackle blaze at farm building in Aberdeenshire

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a farm in Aberdeenshire.

Firefighters were called to the property in the Meikle Wartle area at about 12.30pm, and worked for nearly five hours to put the flames out.

They managed to contain the fire to an agricultural building.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman confirmed that landfill items and refuse were on fire.

Members from the crew could be seen tackling the blaze form above, with smoke rising from one of the larger buildings.

An inflatable dam is also in use to give crews access to more water supplies.

A fire service spokesman confirmed the initial call came in at around 12.30 pm with a stop message coming across at 5.00 pm.

All of the appliances that had been in attendance left the scene just over an hour later at around 6.10 pm.