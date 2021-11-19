Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire crews tackle blaze at farm building in Aberdeenshire

By Ellie Milne
November 19, 2021, 2:10 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 9:36 pm

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a farm in Aberdeenshire.

Firefighters were called to the property in the Meikle Wartle area at about 12.30pm, and worked for nearly five hours to put the flames out.

They managed to contain the fire to an agricultural building.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman confirmed that landfill items and refuse were on fire.

Fire crews tackling the blaze. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Members from the crew could be seen tackling the blaze form above, with smoke rising from one of the larger buildings.

An inflatable dam is also in use to give crews access to more water supplies.

A fire service spokesman confirmed the initial call came in at around 12.30 pm with a stop message coming across at 5.00 pm.

All of the appliances that had been in attendance left the scene just over an hour later at around 6.10 pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]