Aberdeen charity hosting vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance

An Aberdeen-based charity is holding a vigil tomorrow to honour those who lost their lives through acts of anti-transgender violence.

Four Pillars, which supports the LGBT+ community in the north-east, is hosting the event at its hub on Regent Quay.

It is part of the Transgender Day of Remembrance which is observed worldwide on November 20 every year.

At the Aberdeen service, members of the public are invited to listen to guest speakers and take part in a time of reflection.

‘Remember and acknowledge’

Deejay Bullock, community relations manager for Four Pillars, said: “There will be a few guest speakers and anybody else who wants to get up and say a few words about what it means to them can speak too.

“Then we’ll light a candle and have a minute’s silence. It’s a very simple event that we do every year.

“It’s important to us that we remember and acknowledge those in the last 12 months who have been murdered just for being themselves, and as time goes on, to still remember those who have died in previous years as well.”

Throughout November, the charity has been running an art festival with the work put on display throughout the hub building.

The transgender artists have each shared their own stories and the process of their art being made in short films. The final film of the project will be shared during a watch party at the event on Saturday.