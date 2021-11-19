Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen charity hosting vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance

By Ellie Milne
November 19, 2021, 3:19 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 3:23 pm
The vigil will be held at the Four Pillars hub on Regent Quay. Photo by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

An Aberdeen-based charity is holding a vigil tomorrow to honour those who lost their lives through acts of anti-transgender violence.

Four Pillars, which supports the LGBT+ community in the north-east, is hosting the event at its hub on Regent Quay.

It is part of the Transgender Day of Remembrance which is observed worldwide on November 20 every year.

At the Aberdeen service, members of the public are invited to listen to guest speakers and take part in a time of reflection.

Deejay Bullock, community relations manager for Four Pillars. Aberdeen. Photo by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

‘Remember and acknowledge’

Deejay Bullock, community relations manager for Four Pillars, said: “There will be a few guest speakers and anybody else who wants to get up and say a few words about what it means to them can speak too.

“Then we’ll light a candle and have a minute’s silence. It’s a very simple event that we do every year.

It’s important to us that we remember and acknowledge those in the last 12 months who have been murdered just for being themselves, and as time goes on, to still remember those who have died in previous years as well.”

Throughout November, the charity has been running an art festival with the work put on display throughout the hub building.

The transgender artists have each shared their own stories and the process of their art being made in short films. The final film of the project will be shared during a watch party at the event on Saturday.

