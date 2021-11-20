Tour of Britain hands £1m boost to north-east economy as race set to return

The final stage of the Tour of Britain pumped more than £1 million into the north-east economy as tens of thousands of spectators watched the world’s best cyclists.

This year’s edition of the UK’s top bike race finished with a dramatic sprint finish in front of Aberdeen’s iconic Beach Ballroom.

Earlier this week we revealed more than three-quarters of a million people had tuned in to television coverage of the event.

Now organisers have revealed the day of the race alone benefitted the north-east economy to the tune of more than £1 million – with an extra £500,000 for Scotland as a whole.

Thousands line Tour of Britain route

Around 110,000 people lined the route as the world’s top athletes took on the best Aberdeenshire had to offer, including the fearsome climb of Cairn O’Mount.

Nearly 80,000 – 72% – of those attending came from outside Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, while the majority brought their families.

Race director Mick Bennett described the modern event’s first visit to the north-east, delayed by a year due to Covid-19, as “unforgettable” ahead of its return next year.

Race ‘unforgettable’

“After the disappointment of having to postpone our visit to the north-east in 2020, we couldn’t have been happier with how the final stage of this September’s race went,” he added.

“From huge crowds along the route to the sight of global superstar Wout van Aert claiming the overall victory on Aberdeen Esplanade, we were treated to an unforgettable day.

“We’re thrilled that, after such a challenging couple of years, the Tour of Britain was able to deliver an economic benefit of over £1 million for the local economy, something that bodes extremely well for when Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hosts the start of next year’s race in September.”

Business and tourism chiefs claimed the Tour’s arrival in the north-east could lead to a long-term boom for businesses due to the exposure the region received.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, claimed it would lead to “increased visitor numbers” due to people being inspired to visit.

“I think we will be reaping the benefits of this event for years to come,” he said.

“The Tour showed off our region to a national television audience and showcased the city and Shire at their best – this can only lead to increased visitor numbers in the long-term.”