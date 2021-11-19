Thug given jail warning over role in gang mugging of Aberdeen reveller

A thug who admitted his part in a gang mugging in Aberdeen city centre has been handed a stark jail warning.

Maxwell Stewart is facing a prison sentence for the part he played in beating up and robbing a man during a vicious 3am attack.

The 33-year-old repeatedly punched another man in the face and head before making off with his wallet in the Rosebank area of the city on August 21.

His victim had previously been approached by a woman who tried to pickpocket him but when her attempts failed she gestured towards Stewart and a handful of others lingering nearby who assaulted and robbed him.

‘Pushed her and ran away’

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Stewart’s victim had been socialising with friends on a night out and was walking towards the taxi rank in Rosemount before he was attacked.

“He became aware of a female coming towards him who initially struck up a conversation but thereafter attempted to go through his pockets,” the fiscal added.

“He pushed her off and started to run away.

“As he ran the accused and a number of others, approximately five in total, came out from the side of a building and pushed him to the ground.

“He was kicked and struck on this left side of his body and on his head.”

Made off with wallet full of cash

When he put his hands up to protect his face, Stewart grabbed the man’s wallet from his pocket and the gang bolted off in the direction of Rose Street.

Stewart was identified from CCTV footage, though, and traced by police a few days later.

His victim was left with cuts and bruises to his face and body and without his wallet, which contained £80 cash and a bank card.

Stewart has been held in custody since the attack and appeared from HMP Grampian before sheriff Graham Buchanan, who warned him he faces prison.

The sheriff told him: “This is a serious matter and you do have a significant record of previous convictions, one in the High Court in particular which resulted in a lengthy extended sentence being imposed.

“In light of that, it may be that you could be made subject to a supervised release order and an extended sentence. I can’t do that without background reports.”

Mugger to learn fate next month

Stewart, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, admitted a charge of assault to injury and robbery and was remanded in custody while background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment are carried out.

His defence agent Alex Burn reserved mitigation until Stewart returns to court to be sentenced next month.

