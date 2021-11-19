Passport checks or lockdown? Scottish Government publish evidence paper on extending Covid passports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Passport checks or lockdown? Scottish Government publish evidence paper on extending Covid passports

By Daniel Boal
November 19, 2021, 5:50 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 6:22 pm

An “evidence” paper has been released by the Scottish Government today backing the extension of the Covid passport scheme.

The scheme, which came into effect across Scotland on October 18, requires people to have proof of two vaccine doses to enter certain venues across the country.

With rising hospital admissions and positive Covid cases being reported across the country, the decision on extending her scheme will be made next week. 

Earlier this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delayed making a decision on the expansion – which will impact pubs and cinemas – but the government has hinted this could help avoid further restrictions over Christmas.

However, the business sector has said they would “unfathomable and a devastating blow” just as the festive boom begins.

Reviewing approaches adopted by other European countries and examining variables such as Covid transmission figures, public attitudes and impact on business – the paper comes to the conclusion that Scotland has a choice to make.

The first is to lower the risk of infection by “limiting social contacts by closing venues, limiting group sizes and advising people not to meet” – essentially triggering another lockdown – or adopt the expanded certification scheme.

‘Keep people safe and get through a challenging winter without having to re-introduce any restrictions’

John Swinney

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is also Covid Recovery Secretary, said: “With cases rising gradually and pressures on our NHS, our approach is to keep people safe and get through a challenging winter without having to re-introduce any restrictions.

“This paper provides an update of the evidence of the vaccine certification scheme and focuses on the potential impact of a range of options for expanding it.

“Our vaccine certification scheme is working well, with venues and events affected continuing to operate and more than 1.5 million downloads of the NHS Covid status app so far.

“We want businesses to remain open throughout the Christmas period so it is sensible to consider options available to expand Covid certification.

“We will continue to consult with hospitality industry representatives and will set out our proposed approach next week.”

Pubs bosses fear ‘avalanche of Christmas cancellations’ if Covid scheme expanded

Earlier this week Signature pub group boss Louise Maclean warned the vaccine passports could lead to an “avalanche of cancellations” before Christmas.

Concerns have been raised that the move could have financial consequences for industries affected.

Ms Maclean, director of sales and marketing for Signature Group, which runs Paramount and The Spiritualist in Aberdeen, believes the need to show vaccine passports will put off customers from enjoying the festive season in bars.

She told BBC Radio Scotland: “I wish we had just been told what the plan was so we had longer before implementation.

“I think we will be looking at an avalanche of cancellations. People will just stay at home and have house parties instead of coming out.

“We are still a safe and regulated industry. We do track and trace, people wear masks when they’re moving around, hand sanitiser is everywhere and people social distance where they can, which they don’t do at house parties.

“I think people just won’t bother.”

