Passport checks or lockdown? Scottish Government publish evidence paper on extending Covid passports

An “evidence” paper has been released by the Scottish Government today backing the extension of the Covid passport scheme.

The scheme, which came into effect across Scotland on October 18, requires people to have proof of two vaccine doses to enter certain venues across the country.

With rising hospital admissions and positive Covid cases being reported across the country, the decision on extending her scheme will be made next week.

Earlier this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delayed making a decision on the expansion – which will impact pubs and cinemas – but the government has hinted this could help avoid further restrictions over Christmas.

However, the business sector has said they would “unfathomable and a devastating blow” just as the festive boom begins.

Reviewing approaches adopted by other European countries and examining variables such as Covid transmission figures, public attitudes and impact on business – the paper comes to the conclusion that Scotland has a choice to make.

The first is to lower the risk of infection by “limiting social contacts by closing venues, limiting group sizes and advising people not to meet” – essentially triggering another lockdown – or adopt the expanded certification scheme.

‘Keep people safe and get through a challenging winter without having to re-introduce any restrictions’

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is also Covid Recovery Secretary, said: “With cases rising gradually and pressures on our NHS, our approach is to keep people safe and get through a challenging winter without having to re-introduce any restrictions.

“This paper provides an update of the evidence of the vaccine certification scheme and focuses on the potential impact of a range of options for expanding it.

“Our vaccine certification scheme is working well, with venues and events affected continuing to operate and more than 1.5 million downloads of the NHS Covid status app so far.

“We want businesses to remain open throughout the Christmas period so it is sensible to consider options available to expand Covid certification.

“We will continue to consult with hospitality industry representatives and will set out our proposed approach next week.”

Pubs bosses fear ‘avalanche of Christmas cancellations’ if Covid scheme expanded

Earlier this week Signature pub group boss Louise Maclean warned the vaccine passports could lead to an “avalanche of cancellations” before Christmas.

Concerns have been raised that the move could have financial consequences for industries affected.

Ms Maclean, director of sales and marketing for Signature Group, which runs Paramount and The Spiritualist in Aberdeen, believes the need to show vaccine passports will put off customers from enjoying the festive season in bars.

She told BBC Radio Scotland: “I wish we had just been told what the plan was so we had longer before implementation.

“I think we will be looking at an avalanche of cancellations. People will just stay at home and have house parties instead of coming out.

“We are still a safe and regulated industry. We do track and trace, people wear masks when they’re moving around, hand sanitiser is everywhere and people social distance where they can, which they don’t do at house parties.

“I think people just won’t bother.”