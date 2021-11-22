How do you solve a problem like Marie? No new Aberdeen masterplan lead after Union Street row

There will be no replacement named for a high-profile role planning out a £150 million overhaul of Aberdeen city centre – after the dramatic resignation of a top councillor.

Marie Boulton had served as the lead on the city centre masterplan since it was first drawn up in 2015.

But the Lower Deeside member let go of the reins late last Friday as her concerns on total pedestrianisation of the central part of Union Street went unheard.

Now, with fewer than six months until facing re-election, council leader Jenny Laing has pledged to take on the unpaid burden herself rather than naming a dedicated point-person to oversee the project.

“Since 2015 the council has made huge strides in regenerating our city,” she said.

“I was disappointed that Councillor Boulton decided to step down from the role following last week’s city growth meeting.

“However, I remain confident that the administration will continue to work towards fulfilling the ambitions and aspirations that our citizens expect.

“With this in mind, it is my intention as council leader to now take the lead on this work and ensure that the delivery programme in relation to the city centre masterplan continues to be driven forward.”

She also thanked Mrs Boulton – who is still the leader of a three-strong alliance of independents in the administration and serves a culture spokeswoman and the convener of capital and planning committees, as well as heading up the licensing board – for the work she had put in on the masterplan.

Conservative group leader and city growth (finance) convener Ryan Houghton also heaped praise on the outgoing masterplan mastermind, for leading “passionately and with dedication”.

He added: “I want to thank her for that work and am sure she will continue to influence in her other roles.

“The city centre masterplan work will continue to be led through my committee which will next meet in February.”

Disabled access to Union Street caused Aberdeen masterplan mayhem

Mrs Boulton had argued for continued bus access on the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch for at least another year, while the needs of those with disabilities are thoroughly assessed.

Despite her long tenure overseeing the masterplan, none of her Conservative and Labour administration colleagues seconded Mrs Boulton – effectively stripping her of a chance to make her case.

“It’s important to believe 100% in something you are going to lead on,” Mrs Boulton said.

“You can only lead if people want to follow.”

She quit after finding herself unable to back the full pedestrianisation – allowing only bikes and time-limited service vehicles onto the 350-metre stretch – which eventually was voted through.

Mrs Boulton added: “Jenny and Ryan haven’t spoken to me about not replacing the role, that is a decision for them.

“But I will still continue to make my views known and my voice heard, it’s my city which I love dearly and which I want to see succeed.

“We only have a few months left of this administration so perhaps they feel they have enough happening that they don’t require a lead.

“But I obviously think it is a really important role and that is why I have done it for almost 10 years.

“We are coming to some critical decisions and for me, the main part of the masterplan that you always have to look at, is connectivity, accessibility and it harks back to starting from people.”

Union Street row caused Boulton to quit Aberdeen masterplan role

The vision of Union Street which proved contentious was of crucial importance for Town House officials, who secured a £20m UK Government grant towards a new Aberdeen market on the former British Homes Stores site on the basis that it would happen.

Regeneration of the beachfront – complete with a potentially part-publicly funded replacement for Pittodrie football stadium – is also included in the £150m revamp of the city.

The existing masterplan has already brought about the restoration of Provost Skene’s House, the construction of Marischal Square, and revamps of the art gallery and Union Terrace Gardens.

It has also set the wheels in motion for a massive redevelopment of Queen Street, which will include the demolition of the former north-east police headquarters.