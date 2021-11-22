Pool plans as blaze-hit Deeside hotel becomes family home, Stonehaven pharmacy expansion and Aberdeen hostel to become flats

Join us for a look at the latest planning news from Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils.

This week we will feature some new ventures taking shape in Aberdeen, which will breathe new life into empty buildings.

And there are various plans afoot to capitalise on Aberdeenshire’s rural landscape and impressive coastal scenery with new tourist accommodation.

New take-away for Aberdeen city centre?

An old shop on Holburn Street in Aberdeen could be in for a new lease of life, with plans lodged to turn it into a take-away.

Abz Property Management recently snapped up the former Thistle Graphics building.

The type of take-away, which would be next to a Pizza Hut, is not specified but it would be open from 11am to 11pm every day.

The printing firm which previously had it went into liquidation and the property had been on the market for more than a year.

Cabin plans for Aberdeenshire countryside

Finzean Estate wants to put up three cabins to host tourists at Tillyfruskie Farm.

The “holiday cabins” at the estate between Banchory and Aboyne would be in addition to three holiday cottages there already.

The owners of the land say the Finzean Farm Shop has become so popular it has turned the community into a bit of a visitor attraction.

Planning papers say: “The farm shop, now in its 15th year has put Finzean firmly on the map, to attract all types of guest.

“This has resulted in a greater demand for tourists to book accommodation in Finzean and use it as a base to explore the area.”

The new pod-style accommodation will help cater to the “agri-tourism boom”.

Turriff holiday lodge

Plans have also been formed to create a holiday lodge on land at Bridgend Terrace, on the outskirts of Turriff.

Developers say it will “offer a type of accommodation that is not readily available in the locality”.

A house will be built alongside the “treehouse-style” wooden huts.

Coastal cottage to become visitor accommodation

And a quaint seaside cottage in picturesque Gardenstown could be transformed into an AirBnB style holiday venue.

3 Harbour Street had been put up for sale at an asking price of £105,000, with sellers boasting of its “stunning views”.

Owner Neil French is now asking Aberdeenshire Council for permission to rent it out to tourists.

McDonalds plans edge forward

Proposals for a new McDonalds at the Craigshaw House site in East Tullos were approved by Aberdeen councillors at the end of September.

The fast food giant has now put forward its detailed blueprints for the site, and is seeking the extra permission needed for its illuminated signs.

The new drive-through was rubber-stamped alongside plans for a new Tim Horton’s coffee shop.

Stonehaven pharmacy expansion

Two first floor rooms at the Charles Michie pharmacy in Stonehaven will be turned into consulting rooms under a new vision for the building.

The Market Square premises will need a series of internal alterations for the transformation.

Hostel to flats plan

The council has approved proposals to convert a former 18-bedroom hostel on Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Street into flats.

The local authority put the building on the market for £300,000 in 2019 and it was bought by Grampian Housing Association.

It will now become a block of nine affordable flats: five one-bedroom, two with two rooms and two three-bedroom properties.

Documents lodged by Neil Rothnie Architects said the development would help to “create a more vibrant and viable city centre”.

They added: “If Aberdeen is to meet the city aspiration to bring more people to live within the city centre, then this is exactly the type of development which should be supported.”

Window cleaner needs garages for fleet of vehicles

We’ve all been feeling the chill in the air these last few weeks, and it turns out the wintry weather is a particular problem for Insch-based Souter Window Cleaning.

The company’s fleet of 12 vehicles on South Road are fitted with water-fed poles used to wash windows across the area.

In the cold weather, though, the water is prone to freezing… And workers end up spending a “significant time” defrosting each morning.

The nine garages will allow shield the vans from the elements – and “reduce the disruption associated with water freezing”.

Aberdeenshire Council has now approved the plans.

Pool plans as family turns burned down hotel into new home

In the aftermath of a blaze at the Glen Lui Hotel in Ballater at the start of last year, its owners decided to turn the site into their new home.

Graham Wood – son of billionaire oil entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood – owns the building along with his wife Gillian.

The couple announced last summer that they would demolish the hotel as part of the plans, which include creating a tennis court in the grounds.

They are also now asking Aberdeenshire Council for the go-ahead to build a swimming pool too.

The large pool will be near the tennis court and “tennis pavillion” at the property to be known as Glen Lui House.

Graham and Gillian previously told us how the hotel would cost £5.5 million to repair.

Graham said: “As a family, we love Ballater and we spend an increasing amount of time in the town.

“The opportunity to build a family home on the site of the former Glen Lui hotel means we can create a building which is both sympathetic to the location and the architectural integrity of Royal Deeside.”

