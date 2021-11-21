Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen couple surprised with vow renewal at church they married in 50 years ago

By Lauren Robertson
November 21, 2021, 5:48 pm Updated: November 21, 2021, 5:49 pm
Charlotte and Bob Dailly after their vow renewal ceremony. Picture by Derek Ironside / Newsline Media

Bob and Charlotte Dailly knew their golden wedding anniversary would be special, but their family really made it a day they’ll never forget.

The couple – who were pen pals before romance blossomed – renewed their wedding vows at the church that they got married in as part of a huge surprise organised by daughters Charmaine Garden and Jacqueline Petrie.

Mr and Mrs Dailly were the first people to ever marry in St George’s Tillydrone Church in November 1971.

And in a poignant twist, they look likely to be the last to celebrate their nuptials as the church will end its regular worship sessions on Christmas Eve.

However, although the couple knew they were going to renew their vows on Saturday they had no idea what their children had arranged for the big day.

Mrs Garden said: “Mum and dad really were surprised when we pulled up to the church as they had no idea.

“They were none the wiser until we stopped and my dad saw his brother Michael starting to play pipes. Then the penny dropped, they were so happy.”

Charlotte and Bob Dailly during their vow renewal ceremony. Picture by Derek Ironside / Newsline Media

An emotional day

She said “every occasion is just that bit more special” after her father was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Mrs Garden admitted it had been “a little stressful” getting all their family and friends together without parents finding out, but was delighted it all came together in the end.

She said her dad was “very emotional” when he was told that his only granddaughter, Ellie, would be walking him down the aisle.

Mrs Dailly was walked down the aisle by her grandson Liam while Let’s Get Married by the Proclaimers spread throughout the church.

As the couple exited the church, friends and family let off golden confetti canons to mark the special occasion.

Charlotte and Bob Dailly at their vow renewal ceremony with friends and family. Picture by Derek Ironside / Newsline Media

Not quite love at first sight

Bob and Charlotte Dailly first met as pen pals in 1968 when Mr Dailly was a piper and dancer with the Gordon Highlanders.

Their first face-to-face meeting wasn’t quite a fairytale, with Mrs Dailly apparently saying to friends “gads, I wisna writin tae him wis I?”

Luckily, he convinced her to go out for a drink with him and the two were married three years later.

Mr Dailley, 72, described their original wedding as “fantastic” and remembered having nearly all the members of his pipe band there along with family and friends.

He added: “We have often been asked ‘would you have that wedding over again?’ and the answer was always a resounding yes.”

In his vows at their renewal ceremony, Mr Dailly spoke of the adventures he and his wife have been on together – including living in Singapore for two years before returning to the Granite City to raise their daughters.

He also recalled camping and caravanning holidays, with their children and grandchildren.

He told those gathered: “Like most families, I guess we all have our ups and downs but so long as you love one another it is a recipe for a long marriage, and reaching our golden wedding is a real milestone for any couple.

“Charlotte has always been the strength in our family, and she has supported me in all I do, more so now than ever.

“I have a diamond wife just like her mum, Nana, who was the real head of our families, she was loved by all who knew her. And I believe she is still looking down on all of us.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

