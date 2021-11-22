Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former addict sleeping rough in Aberdeen to raise funds for homelessness charity

By Lauren Taylor
November 22, 2021, 9:13 am Updated: November 22, 2021, 9:14 am
Richard Roncero is sleeping on the streets of Aberdeen for a week to fundraise for charity.

A former addict is sleeping rough on the streets of Aberdeen to raise awareness and funds for a homelessness and addiction charity.

Richard Roncero arrived in Aberdeen on Saturday and spent a chilly first night near Union Street.

Equipped with a standard sleeping bag and roll mat, he managed to find an alcove on a side street to shelter from the rain.

Mr Roncero begging on Broad Street on his second day in Aberdeen. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Mr Roncero, who set up his charity Steps to Hope three years ago after beating his own addiction, has spent three weeks sleeping rough in various cities.

While people in Edinburgh and Glasgow have spoken to him, he said it was disheartening in London where he was ignored for a week.

And while people in the Granite City are friendlier, the 37-year-old admitted he had been surprised at the temperature difference.

He said: “It’s certainly a lot colder than London and Liverpool. I’m tired as well now, I’ve completed three weeks, this is now me stepping into my fourth week.

“No one spoke to me in London at all which was a bit of a culture shock for me, so it’s nice to be back in Scotland. I’ve been handing out some leaflets and even those who don’t want a leaflet have at least been saying ‘no, thank you’.

“The people here are friendly enough, but it’s just very cold and my moods a wee bit low just due to the nature of what I’m doing.”

He will stay in the Granite City until November 27 before moving on to Dundee – his final destination.

Encouraging ‘more compassion and more love’

Upon his arrival to Granite City, Mr Roncero was disappointed to discover that shower facilities are difficult to find, unlike in other cities.

The station no longer has shower facilities…gutted!But I did get my spot tonight so goodnight everyone….thank u all for ur love and support 🙏❤️

Posted by Steps to Hope SCIO on Saturday, 20 November 2021

He has taken no money on his challenge either, relying on begging to raise money to buy food to eat and food services that are available to rough sleepers.

Through the challenge, Mr Roncero is aiming to highlight the challenges that many homeless people face and how lonely sleeping rough can be.

“What I’m trying to do is document how difficult it is for someone to do basic things like go to the toilet, get a shower, find a safe spot to sleep for the night,” he said.

“I’m trying to encourage more compassion and more love. I understand you can’t afford to walk down the high street and give a pound to everyone’s cup, it’s just not realistic, you can’t do that.

“But what you can do is give them a smile and say ‘how you doing?’ and just give them a minute of your time”

Mr Roncero explained that people walking past him when he is begging and acting as though he isn’t there is taking a toll mentally. Picture by Scott Baxter.

He added: “Looking up at someone and they’re not interested in you or pulling wee horrible faces, it really does affect you.”

Steps to Hope

Mr Roncero is a former addict and will be marking seven years of sobriety in December.

Steps to Hope feeds around 3oo to 500 people a week in Edinburgh and houses around 13 people in a full recovery programme aimed at rehabilitation.

They have even housed a young man from Aberdeen who was battling addiction. Mr Roncero proudly explained that he is now clean and sober and reconnected with his family.

Mr Roncero set an original target of £20,000 on his JustGiving Page. Although he has hit this target he hopes to raise even more which will be used to expand the charity.

“I believe Steps to Hope is needed in most cities, especially in Scotland,” he added. “There’s more drug deaths in Scotland than anywhere else in Europe and that figure continues to rise each year.

“We would love to branch out to Glasgow, Aberdeen, Livingston, even going down south but we need funding for that.”

