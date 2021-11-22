Man arrested following one-car crash in Deeside

A man has been arrested following a one-car crash near Tarland.

Police were called to an incident on the B9119 Tarland to Aberdeen road at around 6.55am.

Officers confirmed nobody was injured, however, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

“Police attended the scene and a man was arrested in relation to the crash.”