Aboyne schoolgirl, 12, traced after 'urgent' police appeal By David Mackay November 22, 2021, 10:20 am Police have confirmed the 12-year-old has been traced. A 12-year-old Aboyne girl has been traced after being reported missing. Police issued an "urgent" appeal to find Kaydee Lee Esson after she was last seen in the Aberdeenshire village at about 7.15am on Monday. Searches were launched in the Aboyne area to find the youngster amidst growing concerns for her welfare. However, police confirmed she had been traced in the local area at about 9.45am.