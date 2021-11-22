Missing 92-year-old Frank Grant found safe and well By Denny Andonova November 22, 2021, 1:19 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 1:22 pm Frank Grant was traced safe and well following an appeal for information from police. A pensioner, who had been reported missing from Aberdeen, has been traced safe and well. Officers launched an appeal for information following growing concern for 92-year-old Frank Grant, who was last seen in the city’s Mastrick Road area at around 11am yesterday. Police have now confirmed Mr Grant has been traced safe and well and thanked the public for their assistance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Two teens spotted in Aberdeen who had been missing since Thursday found safe and well Police appeal to find 18-year-old girl missing since Saturday Watchdog to investigate death of 51-year-old man found in Aberdeen flat Urgent appeal to trace missing 92-year-old Frank Grant from Aberdeen