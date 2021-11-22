New Covid case numbers in Scotland as a whole fall for fifth day in a row

Monday’s Scottish Government figures show that cases across Scotland have fallen for the fifth day in a row.

However, the official figures state that one NHS lab has not sent data since Saturday due to a network outage, so figures might not be wholly accurate.

In the last 24 hours, health boards across the country have recorded a total of 2,481 new cases.

There are now 750 people in hospital with the virus which is also a decrease from yesterday’s total of 777.

Of those in hospital, 59 are being treated in intensive care.

There have been no further deaths recorded in the last 24 hours for the second day in a row.

Regional breakdown

Despite cases in the country as a whole decreasing, case numbers in NHS Grampian have risen overnight.

Today there were 370 new cases across the region, meaning the health board is now back to being the third most affected area in the country.

There has also been an increase in cases in NHS Highland, which recorded 150 new cases today. This is an increase of 18 from yesterday.

73 people are being treated in hospitals across NHS Grampian and 28 in NHS Highland.

Cases in the islands are lower this week after spikes in last week’s figures.

NHS Shetland has recorded seven new cases, Orkney recorded four and Western Isles recorded three.

Vaccination roll-out

With the festive season getting into full swing, there are concerns that events like markets will encourage the spread of the virus.

The number of people now vaccinated against Covid is still increasing, with 4,339,277 now having had their first dose.

3,939,128 people have received both initial doses of the vaccine and 1,437,823 have also now had a booster jab.