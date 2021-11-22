Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Covid case numbers in Scotland as a whole fall for fifth day in a row

By Lauren Robertson
November 22, 2021, 2:47 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 3:46 pm
Covid cases have dropped again in the last 24 hours.

Monday’s Scottish Government figures show that cases across Scotland have fallen for the fifth day in a row.

However, the official figures state that one NHS lab has not sent data since Saturday due to a network outage, so figures might not be wholly accurate.

In the last 24 hours, health boards across the country have recorded a total of 2,481 new cases.

There are now 750 people in hospital with the virus which is also a decrease from yesterday’s total of 777.

Of those in hospital, 59 are being treated in intensive care.

There have been no further deaths recorded in the last 24 hours for the second day in a row.

Regional breakdown

Despite cases in the country as a whole decreasing, case numbers in NHS Grampian have risen overnight. 

Today there were 370 new cases across the region, meaning the health board is now back to being the third most affected area in the country.

There has also been an increase in cases in NHS Highland, which recorded 150 new cases today. This is an increase of 18 from yesterday.

73 people are being treated in hospitals across NHS Grampian and 28 in NHS Highland.

Cases in the islands are lower this week after spikes in last week’s figures.

NHS Shetland has recorded seven new cases, Orkney recorded four and Western Isles recorded three.

Vaccination roll-out

With the festive season getting into full swing, there are concerns that events like markets will encourage the spread of the virus. 

The number of people now vaccinated against Covid is still increasing, with 4,339,277 now having had their first dose.

3,939,128 people have received both initial doses of the vaccine and 1,437,823 have also now had a booster jab.

