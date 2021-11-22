Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than 10,000 Covid booster and flu jab appointments booked in north-east

By Craig Munro
November 22, 2021, 3:57 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 3:58 pm

More than 10,000 people in the north-east have now booked their Covid booster and flu vaccines with NHS Grampian – though there are around 50,000 eligible who have yet to get their appointment.

The health board has called for those aged 50 to 59, unpaid carers aged over 16 and those aged over 16 who live with immunosuppressed people to book their space online.

While 10,144 people have done so far, approximately 50,000 people within those groups still need to visit the online portal which launched a week ago.

Alternatively, there is a national helpline for those without online access on 0800 030 8013.

It is equally important that people attend at the specified date and times – with the health board revealing more than 600 appointments every day in the region are marked as ‘Did Not Attend’.

‘Immunisation offers vital protection’

Julie Fletcher, project manager for the flu/Covid-19 vaccination programme, said appointments are available as early as next week at vaccination centres across Grampian.

She added: “If you are eligible for a flu vaccination it is highly likely that you will also be eligible for a Covid-19 booster.

“Your appointment will see you offered both vaccinations at the same time for your convenience and to make best use of resources.

“Flu is a serious illness – it is much more than ‘just a cold’ – and the annual immunisation programme offers vital protection. The Covid booster ensures maximum protection for those most at risk of the virus.”

Boosters extended to over-40s

Last week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that the coronavirus booster programme be extended to healthy 40 to 49-year-olds.

NHS Grampian said people in this group would be able to book via the portal once those in earlier priority groups have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

All eligible people will be given the booster at least 24 weeks after receiving their second dose of the Covid vaccine.

