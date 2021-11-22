More than 10,000 Covid booster and flu jab appointments booked in north-east

More than 10,000 people in the north-east have now booked their Covid booster and flu vaccines with NHS Grampian – though there are around 50,000 eligible who have yet to get their appointment.

The health board has called for those aged 50 to 59, unpaid carers aged over 16 and those aged over 16 who live with immunosuppressed people to book their space online.

While 10,144 people have done so far, approximately 50,000 people within those groups still need to visit the online portal which launched a week ago.

Alternatively, there is a national helpline for those without online access on 0800 030 8013.

It is equally important that people attend at the specified date and times – with the health board revealing more than 600 appointments every day in the region are marked as ‘Did Not Attend’.

‘Immunisation offers vital protection’

Julie Fletcher, project manager for the flu/Covid-19 vaccination programme, said appointments are available as early as next week at vaccination centres across Grampian.

She added: “If you are eligible for a flu vaccination it is highly likely that you will also be eligible for a Covid-19 booster.

“Your appointment will see you offered both vaccinations at the same time for your convenience and to make best use of resources.

“Flu is a serious illness – it is much more than ‘just a cold’ – and the annual immunisation programme offers vital protection. The Covid booster ensures maximum protection for those most at risk of the virus.”

Boosters extended to over-40s

Last week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that the coronavirus booster programme be extended to healthy 40 to 49-year-olds.

NHS Grampian said people in this group would be able to book via the portal once those in earlier priority groups have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

All eligible people will be given the booster at least 24 weeks after receiving their second dose of the Covid vaccine.